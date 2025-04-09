Everything Vanderbilt's De'Marion Thomas Said After Tuesday's Practice: The Anchor, April 9, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores

Everything Vanderbilt's De'Marion Thomas Said After Tuesday's Practice

Vanderbilt defensive lineman De'Marion Thomas (98) celebrates sacking Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza (3) during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Vanderbilt defensive lineman De'Marion Thomas (98) celebrates sacking Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza (3) during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Vanderbilt’s annual Black and Gold Spring Game is set for this Saturday at FirstBank Stadium, but the Commodores are still hitting the practice field to prepare for the game.

Vanderbilt was on the field Tuesday morning and the Commodores’ junior defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas. Here’s everything he had to say after Tuesday’s practice:

Thomas on what he hopes to improve the most in spring practices…

Definitely my pass rush. I need to get on the field more on third downs, and I know that’s going to be a big part of my draft grade. So, I’m really focused on that—spending a lot of time in the training room, working on mobility and just trying to get better. With pass rush, you have to feel it. So I’m dialing in more on film, picking up keys throughout the week, and then trying out different moves in practice. It’s spring ball, so it’s the perfect time to experiment. We’ve got until August to really get everything locked in.

Thomas on watching NFL and college games for pass rush ideas…

When I watch games, I’m not watching as a fan—I’m watching specific players. One of my favorites is "Sexy Dexy" [Dexter Lawrence]. He’s insane. He’s probably the best nose guard in the league, in my opinion. I watch what he does and try to learn from it. I also watch a lot of Don V and BT Jordan—there’s a lot to pick up from those guys.

Thomas on defensive line’s unity…

We’ve got a lot of depth—crazy depth, really. We’ve got [Aaron Bryant], the transfer from Texas, and he’s a dog. Issa is coming back, [Khordae Sydnor]’s back, and [Zaylin Wood] didn’t get to play much last year, but he’s a dog too. So yeah, there’s a lot of competition in the room.

Thomas on Bryant’s impact so far for Vanderbilt…

That guy is a dog. His ability to rush the passer is legit—he’s got a quick first step, and in the run game, he’s got a high motor. He’s really doing a bit of everything right now.

