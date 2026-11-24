NASHVILLE — Front and center taped to his refrigerator in his Nashville residence is a message that Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard looks at every day, without fail.

The message reminds him of a day and a moment he has never forgotten. The feeling of pain and being humbled when he first received it now helps make up the engine that fuels Heard’s motivation to this day.

On what felt like an ordinary day in November 2023, Heard was in the middle of class at Woodward Academy in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Heard and his high school football team were in the middle playoff run during his senior year of high school. It was the first time in 43 years that Woodward Academy had made it to the playoffs and Heard was one of the leading guys responsible for that accomplishment.

Then, as he sat in class on a late November school day, Heard received a text message from a staff member of Florida State’s football program.

“Hey CJ… can you give me a call?”

With Heard still in the middle of class, he let the staff member know he could not call at that moment. Heard waited for a response to see what was going on. After about two hours, Heard received a text message that is burned in his brain to this day.

It was a small paragraph. Big enough to where it can be difficult to memorize the message word-by-word but small enough to be able to summarize the text message in a sentence or two.

“He texted me, he was like ‘man, we don’t think you’re a power four player,’” Heard said as he relayed the message of the text to Vandy On SI. “‘We wish you the best, we’ll be in your corner.’ It was one of those messages.”

Heard immediately called Florida State’s head coach as the time, Mike Norvell, where Norvell just repeated the message the staffer texted Heard during the school day. Norvell told Heard he and the Florida State coaching staff loved Heard during the recruitment process, but Norvell ultimately did not feel like Heard was a power conference football player.

Instead, Florida State’s coaching staff wanted to complete its roster construction with players from the transfer portal.

In the immediate aftermath of the phone call with Norvell and the text from the Florida State staff, Heard immediately took a screenshot of the text and sent it to his mom, Ashley Houston.

Just a couple of seconds after sending her the screenshot, Heard received a call from his mom.

“She was crying. I told her ‘I’m sorry I failed you.’ It’s kind of like a moment of silence. I remember me going outside for an hour or two just sitting on little bricks just crying, balling tears. I let my family down, I let my mom down,” Heard said as he described the scene right after getting off the phone with Florida State.

In Heard’s mind, Florida State was his dream school for the longest time. For four years, Heard would take visits to the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Florida every weekend outside of football season and on bye weeks when his high school team was on a bye week.

With countless visits to the school he loved most, Heard got to know the coaching staff and players well. That made getting dropped harder for Heard and his mom.

When Houston heard her son tell her the news of what happened, she went to her car, broke down and cried for about 30 minutes. Houston’s response to her son feeling like he failed his family was one that anyone would expect a mother to say to her child.

“That was their loss,” Houston told Vandy On SI were the first words she told Heard. “He’s a great son, great player, great person. He has not failed me. You don’t get in trouble at school. You don’t get in trouble in the streets. You have no police record. I told him ‘you’re doing everything right. You have not failed me, son.’”

An Unbreakable Bond Between Mother and Son

It would be a disservice to describe the bond between CJ Heard and his mother simply as “close.” The two have been through thick and thin against all the curveballs life has to throw at a family.

Houston had Heard at 18-years-old during the summer following her high school graduation in 2004. At first, Houston was taking care of Heard while living in her parent’s place while she worked multiple restaurant jobs at once to make ends meet.

Eventually, Heard and his mom moved into an apartment with his sister but Houston continued to work two jobs to help raise her children. When Heard was in middle school, his father went to prison, leaving just him, his mom, his sister and his brother. Houston raised Heard and his siblings with the core belief of trusting and believing in God, regardless of circumstances. Whenever she would drop Heard off at school throughout the years, the two would always pray together.

That type of communication between the two still continues to this day even with Heard living away from his Atlanta, Georgia home. Every morning and night where the two find the time, Heard and his mom read a devotional together over the phone.

Since Heard was going to school, his mom was a parent that would do anything to make sure he was put in the best positions to succeed. Part of the reason Houston worked two jobs was so she could afford to put Heard and his siblings through private school.

“I was working two jobs to get him through private school because I felt like that was the best opportunity for him, the best environment for him. Try to keep him out of certain situations and try to do better for my kids,” Houston told Vandy On SI.

The struggles Heard and Houston faced growing up together went more than just affording school for Heard and his siblings. At times, Houston would work her multiple jobs just so the family would have enough to keep the lights on in the house.

Houston describes the bond she has with her son as a “best friend” type of connection. Heard has seen his mom sacrifice countless hours just so he could have food to eat. The two are closer than Houston is with any of her children from the simple standpoint that Heard came into her life at a young age.

When she thinks about that bond, Houston cannot help but get chills. A bond that is more solid than rock. Houston wholeheartedly feels that nothing can break the closeness she has with Heard.

“The bond me and CJ have is very special. Me and CJ share things and we talk about things I don’t even talk about with my other kids because they’re a little younger. But I know CJ understands because he’s been there with me from day one. I wouldn’t let nothing or anybody come between that bond,” Houston said.

Of course, Heard feels that same way. The relationship he has with his mom was founded on adversity and continued to grow with resilience and triumph over time. It is not hard for Heard to point to the source of his work ethic. He knows he gets it from watching how his mom fought day after day for years to provide for the family.

Heard is not stopping until he can get to a position where he can retire his mom. He wants to see his hard work pay off.

Following in the footsteps of the values he was taught growing up, Heard says he plays football for God. But after what he experienced growing up, his motivation to play extends further.

“We sacrificed so much together. Honestly, besides playing this game for God, I play this game for my mom. When I’m on that field, I want to be a representation of her. I want her hard work to pay off through me,” Heard said.

Life After Getting Dropped

The weeks following the day Heard got dropped from Florida State did not get any easier. Heard still had to go to school, get in the weight room, and finish his final season of high school football. On top of that, Heard still had to make sure the devastating news he had just gotten would not derail his mentality and who he is at heart.

To say the least, it was amongst the most stressful times of his life. Heard was scrambling to find another school to give him an opportunity. The time between December 2023 and January 2024 consisted of college coaches traveling to Heard’s home, sitting on the living room sofa and doing their best to recruit him.

Among those coaches that stopped by to recruit Heard were Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others.

In those meetings, coaches that visited Heard promised what felt like the world and emphasized how much they felt like he would boost the roster. On the surface, it looked as though he was sought after and was going to be a valuable piece for a power conference team.

But it was not the first recruiting rodeo Heard and his mom had gone through. They were promised the world before and things fell through. This time around, Houston made sure she knew every detail of the plan these schools had for her child.

“I would ask them how we know that they are different from Florida State because Mike Norvell and the Florida State staff made us feel at home. So I would ask them ‘how do I know that y’all wouldn’t do this to CJ? What would his playing time be? What is the plan? How many safeties are in front of him? Do y’all see him as a good fit? What defense do y’all run?’ I was asking like a million and one questions,” Houston said.

During the process, Houston was doing exactly what any parent would do for his or her child. Since the day Heard was born, Houston had always looked out for Heard and recruitment home visits were no different.

Heard was 17-years-old during this process, too, so the stress of sending her child away to college had an extra layer to it. All she wanted was for a school to take Heard under its wing and prove that it had his best interests at heart.

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The responses the two would get from coaches answering the list of questions Houston would ask were predictable ones. For about every one of them, it would be a seemingly generic response of claiming to be different from Florida State. There were even some claiming that Heard would be one of the top safeties on rosters.

After what happened with Florida State, Houston and her son were understandably skeptical when these types of promises were verbalized. When Houston would ask coaches to put pen to paper to show they truly wanted Heard, schools started becoming hesitant and walked back what they told the family.

Eventually, though, an opportunity for Heard happened. Heard committed to Chip Kelly and UCLA in January of 2024 after defensive backs coach Brian Norwood visited Heard during home visits.

Everything seemed to be set. All the paperwork for him to commit to UCLA was getting prepared for signing that year. Heard felt like he found his college home after being dropped by his top choice.

But then, another moment of pain. In February of 2024, Ohio State hired Kelly as the program’s offensive coordinator.

“Literally, like three or four days before signing day, I saw online Chip Kelly was leaving UCLA. If you weren't an early enrollee, you couldn’t sign there. It affected a lot of people, not only me. That right there mostly taught me to be humble. It’s bigger than you,” Heard told Vandy On SI.

To Heard, it was another downhill moment that quickly brought him to the point of asking the question of why his recruitment process was going the way it was. It is a common place any human would go to when life takes a beating on someone that nobody could possibly prepare for.

Instead of letting a doomed feeling take over his life, Heard looked at the situation differently. He used the experience with UCLA to lean on his faith that his mother taught him from when he was a young age. Instead of living in a state of questioning everything, Heard leaned on his faith.

Heard did just that. Between the time plans to go to UCLA fell through and when he would eventually go to Florida Atlantic (FAU), Heard spent his time running track during his final semester of high school. He started to “rebrand” himself by going on a strict diet and drinking only water.

He started to pay attention to the little details in his daily life and created a consistent routine. It took some time, but eventually saw progress in his new schedule.

“Me and God will be the one that controls my path. I just started harping on the little things sticking to my routine every day. Honestly, I was just working in the dark. No one cared about me. My rankings dropped. Everybody wrote me off basically,” Heard said.

Another part of Heard’s daily routine would be sending direct messages to coaches on Twitter. Heard would message every coach he could think of from the Group of Five conferences to the power conferences. Despite his efforts, it was to no avail. Heard still has those messages to this day. According to him, if one were to open his Twitter messages, he or she would find the stream of messages he sent coaches.

While he was on his journey of establishing consistency, a breakthrough happened. Heard’s high school track coach was also the school’s recruiting coordinator. His coach told him that FAU was interested in giving Heard an opportunity.

When he first heard of it, Heard’s interest was mutual. Anyone that would give him an opportunity to showcase his abilities is all he wanted.

The coach that believed in Heard was FAU safeties coach Derrick Gibson. Gibson, who coincidentally won the 1999 National Championship with Florida State, had been following Heard’s recruiting journey from afar since the start.

Gibson had heard the lore about what happened between Heard and Florida State. He gave Heard’s mom a phone call, introduced himself and the rundown of everything. He invited Heard and his mom down to Boca Raton, Florida that weekend.

Initially, the scheduling of the visit was not going to work due to Houston’s youngest son having a birthday. But FAU decided to plan a whole birthday celebration for her son and flew the family down to campus.

After viewing the facilities and getting a tour, Gibson and FAU gave their pitch to Heard. There was already a mutual understanding between Heard and FAU that if he was going to go there, it would be more so a stepping stone in his college career rather than his forever home. Heard wanted a place to show he can make plays and Gibson was the one willing to give him that chance.

“He said ‘this is an opportunity for you to come in, show the world what your mom and you know about yourself. Get in, start, make plays, make tackles and do everything. Hit the transfer portal and go where you belong, ’” Houston said as she recalled FAU’s pitch to her son.

Those words from Gibson gave Houston and Heard the reassurance they needed. Her message to her son was clear. Somebody was willing to take a chance on him, it was now up to Heard to control his own path, make things happen and earn his way to a power conference program.

Heard committed to FAU shortly after. When he left for Boca Raton, he did not pack everything. In fact, he left a lot of clothes in his bedroom back in Atlanta. His mom pointed that out to him. Heard responded with confidence.

“I’m like ‘mom, I’m only going to be here for six months,’” Heard said. “I was battling for a starting job. I ended up winning it. Everything just happened fast. Yeah, I had a plan. I didn’t know where I was going after FAU, but I knew I wasn’t going to be there.”

The Move to Vanderbilt

Heard followed his plan exactly how he described it. He had a standout freshman season at FAU during the 2024 college football season, where he was a regular starter, recorded 82 total tackles and earned third-team American all-conference honors.

Following his freshman season, he entered the transfer portal. With the talent he put on display, Heard became a hot commodity in the portal, rated as one of the highest safeties in the portal class that year.

Georgia, Georgia Tech and about 20 other schools reached out to Heard and his family. This time, Heard had film and numbers to show his value to a power conference school.

Among those 20 or so schools that reached out was Vanderbilt. Safeties coach Melvin Rice and General Manager Barton Simmons followed Heard on Twitter. Rice messaged Heard on the app, gave him his phone number and called him on the phone offering an opportunity to play at Vanderbilt.

Heard and his mom had been through this process before, though. The two had been promised so much by multiple schools in the past and told endless good things only for them to end up backing off. That “trauma” from the past still remained in the family’s mind.

“Me and my mom were so traumatized about every little thing, we didn’t know what to believe, what not to believe. She was so nervous. I was telling her I’m in a better situation now. I had some leverage. But she was still stressed every day while I was in the portal,” Heard said.

Houston asked similar questions to the ones she asked coaches back during home visits before Heard went to FAU. But she also wanted to make sure that whatever school her son was going to, it would be a family-oriented culture. After all, with Heard being focused on football there were not a lot of times where he got to go home and see his mom.

Heard went to Nashville on a visit and talked with head coach Clark Lea, defensive coordinator Steve Gregory and other members of the coaching staff. The selling point came down to his conversation with Lea. In the conversation, Lea frequently said the same phrase over and over that stuck with Heard.

“Chip on the shoulder.”

Given Heard’s background, that messaging resonated with him. He lived the days where he was forgotten about as a recruit but felt understood and seen when he first got to talk with Lea. His mom agreed with him. From the conversation with Lea, she instantly felt he was genuine and welcoming. Most important of all, Lea was a realist through the whole transfer process.

Ultimately, Lea’s pitch worked on Heard and he committed to Vanderbilt in mid-December of 2024.

“My whole life, I’ve been a chip on the shoulder. I’ve been the underrated recruit. I’ve been the overlooked kid all my life. He kept saying ‘chip on the shoulder’ and ‘no one respects us.’ That’s how I describe myself,” Heard said. “I didn’t have to change who I was already to come join this program. All I had to do was just continue to grow into the person I am.”

It did not take long for Heard to show he was a great transfer portal addition for Vanderbilt. His first season as a Commodore in 2025, Heard tied the team lead with 71 tackles and started all 13 games as he helped Vanderbilt achieve its first 10-win season in program history.

This season, he picked up where he left off last year. Heard has 84 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He has been an extremely valuable piece to the roster for consecutive seasons.

As he looks back on how his collegiate career has played out going back to that fateful day in November 2023, Heard is not surprised to be in the position he is now. It is not out of arrogance, but out of his confidence and his faith.

Throughout all he has endured since the beginning of his college journey, he has leaned on his Christian faith. Just hours after he was on the phone with his mom telling her Florida State dropped him, Heard opened his Bible. He came upon the Bible verse John 13:7, which states, “What I am doing you do not understand now, but afterward you will understand.”

As if it was meant to be, the verse perfectly depicts the journey that began three years ago. Heard asked the question of why his recruitment process went the way it did. It was frustrating for some time, but he created his own path to get to where he is today.

That verse has stuck with Heard ever since and means plenty to him. He was at an all-time low when he found the verse, but it taught him lessons that helped him forge the way to what has been an underdog story to remember.

“You might not see the end of the tunnel. You might not see the end goal. Ultimately, it’s just letting you know that God’s here in your corner no matter what,” Heard told Vandy On SI what the verse means to him and the lessons he’s learned. “The same thing that can make you smile is the same thing that can make you cry. Just be humble.”

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