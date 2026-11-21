Vanderbilt football's five-star freshman quarterback exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent wrist injury against Florida.

On a second down play with nine yards to go, Curtis scrambled up the middle out of the pocket and lunged forward toward the ground. At that moment, Curtis had the ball punched out of his arm before he recovered the ball.

Curtis went to the sideline holding his left wrist and went straight to the medical tent. However, he came out of the tent a couple minuntes later. For the third down play, Whit Muschamp came into the game to play quarterback.

As Florida's offense is currently on the field, Curtis was seen on the sideline with his helmet on.

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On the possession, Florida went 75 yards in seven yards and scored a touchdown to take a 34-27 lead. Florida running back Jadan Baugh to a snap in wildcat formation and ran it in for a touchdown with 2:18 remaining in the game.

Update: On the next Vanderbilt possession, Curtis went back into the game at quarterback. The status of the injury is not known, but Curtis is in the game with two minutes to go.

Vanderbilt is in a must-win scenario. The Commodores have a 4-6 record and are on the brink of being eliminated from bowl contention. If Vanderbilt is not able to score a touchdown in the final two minutes, it will not achieve bowl eligibility.

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