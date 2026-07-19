Exclusive: Clark Lea Isn't Buying This Narrative About Vanderbilt Football's New, Post-Diego Pavia Era

NASHVILLE—-Clark Lea used to entirely dismiss the idea of any particular storyline surrounding his program. He deemed paying attention to them entirely meaningless. He knew he had to insulate himself from any external noise if he was going to focus on building this thing the way he wanted.

It’s not as if Lea has abandoned the philosophy or that he’s often paying attention to narratives now, but he appears to be more aware. With the way Lea’s program has evolved into a spotlight of sorts, perception is harder to ignore these days.

Heading into a pre spring ball interview with Vandy on SI, Lea noticed two types of noise surrounding the renaissance of his program. One promotes a belief that Vanderbilt is here to stay relevant in this era’s college football landscape. The other attributes the rise solely to the program stumbling into Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia, the attitude he gave the program and a number of his veteran running mates that helped the program break the record for wins in a season—with 10–in 2025.

Both of those are narratives that Lea will try to take advantage of. One with public relations, the other with the chip that it’s put on his shoulder.

“There's a lot of Hope around in the community around us around what we can accomplish,” Lea told Vandy on SI in the spring, “Also, I think there’s skepticism about how we replaced what we've lost in it and that drives people. That fuels us, the people who have experienced the doubt and kind of the assigning of our growth to just a handful of players.”

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) and coach Clark Lea embrace after the team’s win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To sum up Vanderbilt’s rise to the former would be to promote the foil to everything Lea has conveyed in his messaging throughout the past 12 months. He honored the group of Vanderbilt players that were focal points in his program’s revival, but he often promoted them in a way that indicated he didn’t think they’d be the last to do what they’ve done.

Lea was mocked long ago when he said that he believed Vanderbilt football could be the best program in the country, but he believes it’s closer to that than its ever been. Perhaps the best indicator of that is the way his players talk about what they believe is ahead.

“As a team, the national championship,” Vanderbilt defensive lineman Issa Ouattara told Vandy on SI in a summer interview in regard to the program’s goals for the 2026 season.

Perhaps a more tangible sign of growth for this Vanderbilt program is a look at the program’s infrastructure these days relative to what it was at the beginning of Pavia’s career.

It’s significantly more competitive with the rest of the league in terms of player compensation. It flipped a five-star quarterback from Georgia. It’s renovating the football facility. It’s completed modernizations in both end zones of FirstBank Stadium. It’s also set to land the deepest high school recruiting class of Lea’s tenure when signing day rolls around.

Lea can’t shut anyone up in regard to their skepticism until he wins in 2026, which will be a challenge with a first-year starter despite what projects to be one of the SEC’s lighter schedules, but he believes his point of view is more grounded in reality.

“I think the story is more about the program kinda really taking footing in and making progress,” Lea said. “These guys are really hungry to show that the success is gonna be sustained, and that the program is gonna move forward because of all the people who contributed to it.”

It appears as if Lea is right about part of that, at least.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea celebrates their victory over Auburn after the game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander says he has unfinished business at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill says he wants to prove that he’s the most dynamic player in the country with the ball in his hands. McConnell says he wants to be an all-league guy in his final college season. Vanderbilt freshman quarterback told Pavia that he’s setting out to do what he couldn’t do throughout his career.

Still, though, that skepticism that Lea speaks of is loud. If you put him on truth syrum, he’d probably use words stronger than “loud” to describe it.

Vanderbilt’s over/under win total from Bet MGM is 5.5. If that line is accurate, the skeptics win—at least temporarily. Lea knows that with a first-year quarterback, his leading receiver out the door, a first-round pick out the door and a few defensive pieces moving on, expectations are significantly lower for this Vanderbilt team than they’ve been. He’ll likely tell his team all about that in due time.

For now, though, he’s leaning into hope. He’s leaning into the belief that his program can take steps towards doing what he believes it can—winning a national title and becoming the best in the country.

Call him crazy, but he’s doubling down on what he believes—whether Pavia is involved or not.

“The things that we want down the road, those seeds are being planted right now,” Lea said in a summer interview with Vandy on SI. “The external environment can be quick to judge, but really slow to understand. It's our job to not be reactive the way the external community is reactive. We have to have a clear vision of what we're after. We have to be methodical in the way we pay attention day in and day out, and impact intentionally day in and day out to bring to life with things coming out in our hearts and in our minds. And that's what we've done here.”

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