Former Western Michigan DL Commits to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has received its second commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Former Western Michigan defensive lineman Mason Nelson announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on his personal Instagram account Wednesday afternoon.
Nelson brings some significant experience to the Commodores. He played in 37 games in four seasons at Western Michigan and recorded 71 tackles, including 31 solo, 13.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and one forced fumble.
Last season was his best statistical season, registering 30 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 7.5 TFL, two sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.
Nelson is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Commodores. On Tuesday, Southeast Missouri State defensive lineman Jaylon Stone committed to Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt Football Spring Transfers
Outgoing
DL De’Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State)
TE Kamrean Johnson (Wake Forest)
Incoming
DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)
DL Mason Nelson (Western Michigan)
Vanderbilt Football Winter Transfers
Outgoing
Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB (North Alabama)
Will Farris, K
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB (Alabama State)
Incoming
Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Chance Fitzgerald, WR (Virginia Tech)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
Durham Harris, LS (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Bryce Henderson, OT (South Dakota)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Sterling Porcher, OL (Texas Tech)
Tre Richardson, WR (Washburn)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)