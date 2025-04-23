Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Football Adds First Player From Transfer Portal

The Commodores lost one defensive lineman to the portal, but received a commitment from another Tuesday.

Clarke Central's Jaylon Stone (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a GHSA high school football game between Jackson and Clarke Central in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Clarke Central's Jaylon Stone (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a GHSA high school football game between Jackson and Clarke Central in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said his team wouldn’t very active in this spring’s NCAA Transfer Portal window and he has remained true to his word.

While the Commodores’ instate rival in orange has made plenty of headlines during this transfer portal window, Vanderbilt has seen just two players enter the portal. Now, the Commodores have their first commitment from the portal.

According to an On3 report, Southeast Missouri State defensive lineman Jaylon Stone committed to the Commodores after two seasons with Redhawks.

Last season, Stone played in 12 games and recorded 32 tackles (10 solo), five tackles for a loss and two sacks. He had 40 total tackles in his two seasons at SE Missouri.

At first glance, Stone’s commitment seems like it would replace De’Marion Thomas who is headed to Oklahoma State. But Stone doesn’t matchup with Thomas’s size. Thomas was listed as 6-4, 325 lbs. and Stone is two inches shorter and 37 lbs. lighter.

You can never have enough defensive linemen. A good, deep rotation of defensive linemen is a hallmark of championship teams. While this may not make sense to armchair quarterbacks (Editor’s Note: Like Taylor), the Vanderbilt coaching staff must have seen something in Stone (or Thomas) that led to the transfers.

The 10-day spring transfer window will end Friday, which only means players cannot enter the portal. Players in the portal after Friday are still able to sign with teams.

Vanderbilt Football Spring Transfers

Outgoing

DL De’Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State)
TE Kamrean Johnson (Wake Forest)

Incoming

DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)

Vanderbilt Football Winter Transfers

Outgoing

Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB (North Alabama)
Will Farris, K
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB (Alabama State)

Incoming

Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Chance Fitzgerald, WR (Virginia Tech)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
Durham Harris, LS (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Bryce Henderson, OT (South Dakota)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Sterling Porcher, OL (Texas Tech)
Tre Richardson, WR (Washburn)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)

