Four Biggest Keys for Vanderbilt Commodores to Beat Auburn Tigers This Saturday
The Vanderbilt Commodores are just one win away from making it to bowl season.
After a significant step forward in the Vanderbilt football program led by head coach Clark Lea, a win this weekend against the Auburn Tigers would put them in unfamiliar territory.
It would be the first win against the Tigers since the 2012 season, and it would put the Dores at six games, making them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
The rest of the schedule is no easy task for the Commodores as two of their four games left are against AP Top 25 opponents. Based on team record, the team’s best chance at picking up win number six would be this weekend in Auburn.
Here are four key Vanderbilt will need to do in order to beat the Tigers on Saturday.
Stop Jarquez Hunter. Seems easy, right? Well, it hasn’t been for the rest of the conference, as the Auburn running back is leading the SEC in rushing yards this season. He is coming off his best performance of his collegiate career last week against the Kentucky Wildcats, where he ran for 278 yards and two touchdowns. The career night was also the fourth most rushing yards in program history in a single game. The senior running back did it on only 23 carries as well, which was actually his most touches on the season. Expect him to see the ball more in this one, as the Auburn offense looks to have finally found its identity with their star rusher.
A big performance from Diego Pavia would go a long way. The Commodores star quarterback needs to continue and make the other sideline “sick of hearing about him.” This team's success has come from Pavia's success as a dual threat with passing and rushing the football. Auburn has a great defensive front, however, so it will be no easy task, but if he can break through to the front four, it could be a big day for the Dores captain.
The Commodores must force Payton Thorne to be the hero. Although he has been better over the last few weeks, there was a reason he was benched earlier in the season for a freshman quarterback. Thorne regained his job, but it’s clear he isn’t the most vital part of the offense. If Vanderbilt is forcing the Auburn quarterback to make some tough throws, that most likely means they have done an excellent job of slowing down Hunter and the run game. The Dores are coming off their best game of the season, despite the loss to the Texas Longhorns when it comes to pressuring the quarterback. Vanderbilt entered Saturday with only 14 sacks (tied for 63rd in the country) across the first seven games of the season. They were able to bring down Quin Ewers four times last weekend, doubling their season average in a game. They will need to continue the momentum this weekend at Auburn.
Vanderbilt needs to win the turnover margin. Since the team’s second loss of the season to the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn has only given up the ball three times over the last four games. They don’t turn it over much, so winning this battle means you are most likely playing clean football as well. Every drive will matter in this one, as it is projected to be a close football game.
Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn is scheduled for 12:45 PM ET on Saturday and will be available on SEC Network.