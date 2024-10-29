SEC Head Coach ‘Sick of Seeing’ Vanderbilt Commodores Star Quarterback
This Vanderbilt Football Star has already hit a nerve with his next opponent.
The Commodores are having a great season. The team sits at 5-3 in the year, with three wins more than they already had last season. As they look to pick up their sixth win of the season to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018, a ton of credit belongs to star quarterback Diego Pavia for leading the program this far.
Many across the sport have been surprised by the great start to the season, including an upset win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which was the top-ranked team in the country at the time and briefly ranked in the AP Top 25.
The team will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers, who are looking to salvage their season and sneak into bowl eligibility themselves. The Tigers are coming off a decisive victory against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road and will look to win their second straight game on Saturday.
Their next opponent is already tired of hearing about the Senior Quarterback, as stated in their press conference today, previewing the upcoming game.
Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze had a lot to say about Vanderbilt’s success this year and Pavia's play.
“I’m sick of seeing that quarterback (laughter). I’ve had enough of him,” said Coach Freeze. “Last year when we played (Diego), the first time we touched the ball in the first quarter, I believe, was with 5:05 left. That’s uncomfortable. They know who they are, and they’re good being who they are. He moves and makes plays and is savvy and smart and tough and, again, makes everybody do their assignment on every single play or you get burned. It’s three yards here, even on a broken play, and it’s four yards, and it’s third and three, and they get three and a half. “
Auburn saw Pavia last season when he was the quarterback for New Mexico State. The Albuquerque native led the Aggies to a 31-10 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time in 28 tries that the program was successful in defeating a Southeastern Conference team. During the win, Pavia threw for 201 yards passing and recorded three touchdowns.
It’s safe to say that returning starters on the Auburn defense remember.
The former Aggies quarterback also defeated coach Freeze when he was the head coach of the Liberty Flames in 2022. Pavia led New Mexico State to a 49-14 victory after entering the game as 24-point underdogs.
It may have been ‘tongue in cheek,’ but there might have been some truth behind Freeze’s comment about being sick of playing against the signal caller who has had his number for a few seasons now.
This game may not have College Football Playoff implications, but there will be plenty on the line Saturday night—some of which may be personal.
Kickoff in Auburn is scheduled for 12:45 pm ET on Saturday and will be available on SEC Network.