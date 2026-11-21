Vanderbilt lost its seventh game and was eliminated from bowl contention Saturday, losing a heartbreaker to No. 24 Florida 34-27.

For the first 20 or so minutes of the game, it felt very reminiscent of Vanderbilt’s win on the road against Mississippi State two weeks ago. The Commodores took their opening drive down the field for an early 3-0 lead that Florida eventually matched on its opening drive.

It marked the first time since Week 1 against Austin Peay that Vanderbilt scored on its opening drive. It was also the first time Vanderbilt scored on its opening drive against a FBS opponent all season.

On the next possession, Vanderbilt made its way down the field again, but had to settle for another field goal and grab a second lead in the game. The ensuing Florida possession, Gators quarterback Aaron Philo botched a snap and defensive lineman Talan Carter picked it up to set Vanderbilt on the Florida 30-yard line.

Things were looking great as the Commodores were threatening to score for a third time within the first 20 minutes. However, on a third-and-four, wide receiver Junior Sherrill dropped a ball in the end zone and forced Vanderbilt to settle for a third field goal from Taylor. It had a 9-3 lead, but it did not last long.

Florida went down the field the next possession and Philo ran it in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a 75-yard drive and take a 10-9 lead. Then, things got worse for Vanderbilt. Running back MK Young fumbled a completed catch and Florida’s defense picked it up and ran it back for a defensive touchdown to go up 17-9.

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Vanderbilt still had some fight, though. The Commodores ran a two-minute offense and tied the game with 1:46 before halftime off a Curtis passing touchdown to Sedrick Alexander and a successful two-point conversion to tight end Cole Spence that tied the game at 17.

Vanderbilt was not done scoring in the first half, either. With under a minute to go before halftime, Curtis found Sherrill for a 75-yard touchdown to regain a 24-17 lead just before halftime. It was Vanderbilt’s longest play of the season.

As with how the game flowed, Florida responded. A failed fourth down for Vanderbilt because of Curtis’ helmet falling off gave the Gators the ball on the Vanderbilt 36-yard line. Six plays later, Philo snuck it in the end zone again and tied the game at 24.

After teams traded a pair of field goals to tie the game at 27, it was Florida that got the chance to go down the field and take control. The Gators went 75 yards in seven plays to take a 34-27 lead with 2:18 remaining.

Vanderbilt had its chance to tie the game in the final moments. The Commodores made their way into Florida territory, a Curtis sack on 4th down ended the game.

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