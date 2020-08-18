Full SEC Shcedule Release with all 70 Games
STAFF
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 17, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.
Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.
The season is scheduled to begin on September 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29 edition of the game and the 27 in the city of Atlanta.
The complete list of 2020 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.
Updated 2020 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week
Sept. 26
Alabama at Missouri
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Florida at Ole Miss
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Oct.3
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Tennessee
Oct. 10
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LS
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Oct. 24
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Oct. 31
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Nov. 14
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Nov. 21
Kentucky at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
Nov. 28
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
Dec. 12
OPEN DATE FOR ALL
Dec. 19
SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)
NOTE: Contest courtesy press release from Southeastern Conference.
Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.