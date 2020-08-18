Full SEC Shcedule Release with all 70 Games



BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 17, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.

Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.

The season is scheduled to begin on September 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29 edition of the game and the 27 in the city of Atlanta.

The complete list of 2020 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.

Updated 2020 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week

Sept. 26

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A & M

Oct.3

Texas A & M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

Oct. 10

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A & M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LS

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A & M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Oct. 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Oct. 31

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A & M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A & M at South Carolina

Nov. 14

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A & M at Tennessee

Nov. 21

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A & M

Missouri at South Carolina

Nov. 28

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A & M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A & M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Dec. 12

OPEN DATE FOR ALL

Dec. 19

SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)

The Team-By-Team season schedules courtesy Southeastern Conference

