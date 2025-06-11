Full Time Slate of Vanderbilt Football Schedule Released
On May 29, college football announced the game times for teams across the country for the first three weeks of the season. The announcement revealed that Vanderbilt will start its season with three night games: 6 p.m. CT against Charleston Southern Week 1, 6:30 p.m. CT at Virginia Tech in Week 2 and a start time of 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. CT at South Carolina Week 3.
After a couple weeks of waiting, additional game times and windows for Vanderbilt football’s eight SEC games were released by the league office on Wednesday, including the other two non-conference games.
Following a night game at South Carolina, Vanderbilt will go back home against Georgia State with another night game at 6:30 p.m. CT on either ESPN2 or ESPNU and then conclude non-conference play with hosting Utah State at 11:45 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium on SEC Network.
For the rest of the SEC play, it was revealed that Vanderbilt’s game at Texas on Nov. 1 will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.
The rest of the Commodores kickoff times are not quite cemented yet, but fans now have time windows as to when the games will start. The rest of the games have a designated time window of early (11 a.m.-noon), afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.), night (5-7 p.m.) or flex (afternoon or night). Flex games, which are limited in scope, will be narrowed to a specific window 12 days prior to kickoff, with precise times and broadcast networks for those matchups announced six days prior to kickoff.
Here is the full schedule with the kickoff times we now know and the kickoff times that are designated a time window. Vanderbilt will play four night games with the potential of playing two more if flexed to the later window.
2025 Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Times & Windows (all times Central)
Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Southern – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SEC+)
Sept. 6 at Virginia Tech – 6:30 p.m. (ACCN)
Sept. 13 at South Carolina – 6 or 6:45 p.m. (ESPN or SECN)
Sept. 20 vs. Georgia State – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Sept. 27 vs. Utah State – 11:45 a.m. (SECN)
Oct. 4 at Alabama – Flex (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
Oct. 18 vs. LSU – Early (11 a.m.-noon)
Oct. 25 vs. Missouri – Flex (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
Nov. 1 at Texas – 11 a.m. (ABC or ESPN)
Nov. 8 vs. Auburn – Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.)
Nov. 22 vs. Kentucky – Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.)
Nov. 29 at Tennessee – Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.)