Game Time Set for Vanderbilt Football Against Arkansas

Monday afternoon, Vanderbilt football just found out the time for one of its SEC games later this month.

Per a media release, Vanderbilt’s game time against Arkansas on Oct. 17 has been announced as a night game. The Commodores and Razorbacks will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. It will be the second time Vanderbilt will play a night game this season.

When the SEC schedule release first came out, Vanderbilt’s matchup with Arkansas was marked as a flex game between either the midday or night window. Evidently, the Commodores will be playing in the night window at FirstBank Stadium.

Looking ahead to the rest of the regular season schedule, Vanderbilt has a night game window designation for games against Kentucky on Oct. 24 and Tennessee on Nov. 28, though the game times for those two are not yet known. Vanderbilt’s game against Mississippi State is designated as a flex game, meaning it could be a midday or a night game when the Commodores come out of their bye week Nov. 7.

Before Vanderbilt plays Arkansas, though, it has to take on No. 9 Ole Miss at home Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. It is a game with a lot of stakes and holds a lot of impact on Vanderbilt’s bow eligibility outlook. If Vanderbilt were to pull off an upset this weekend, it would not only be a huge win for the program but also boost the likelihood of the Commodores making a bowl game.

Vanderbilt is still looking for its first win of SEC play. Its 0-2 start in the conference standings came in road losses to Auburn and Georgia the past two weeks. However, Vanderbilt looks like it is improving a little bit week by week, gradually moving toward its full potential and the team the program believes itself to be.

The Commodores are getting closer and they are staying the course. The first two quarters of the game against Georgia were an encouragement to see. The question is when they will put a complete, four-quarter game together. Maybe it could happen against a AP Top 10 team this weekend or perhaps it could happen under the Nashville lights against Arkansas next weekend.

Either way, Vanderbilt is still looking for its first win of its conference slate as the regular season hits the midpoint Saturday.

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