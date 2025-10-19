How to Watch Vanderbilt Football Against Missouri, Game 8
Can Vanderbilt get revenge again?
Last season, Vanderbilt went to Columbia, Missouri and lost a heartbreaker of a game 30-27 in overtime against Missouri. The loss certainly stung the team knowing it was just a field goal away from pulling off a big upset.
This year, the two teams meet with very different circumstances compared to last season. This time around, both teams are competing for playoff chances. Both teams enter the week at 6-1 and coming off nice wins against SEC competition.
For Vanderbilt, it is coming off a big 31-24 win over No. 10 LSU. The win was emblematic of the culture change and attitude change that head coach Clark Lea has been able to implement into the program in a short amount of time. The team came through on the plays it needed to most as the Commodores became bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.
But that does not matter to Vanderbilt. Sure, it is nice to go back to a bowl game worst case scenario. But everybody knows this year Vanderbilt has its eyes set on things far bigger than just a bowl game. Six wins is cool, but it is no longer good enough in this new era of Commodore football.
For Missouri, the Tigers are coming off their first road trip of the season as they squeaked out a 23-17 win in double overtime at Auburn to get their sixth win on the season. Both Auburn and Missouri had plenty of chances to win earlier in the game, but in the end it was a 25-yard touchdown drive that did it
Missori has one of, if not, the best running back in college football in Ahmad Hardy. Vanderbilt has its hands full this upcoming weekend but it should be ready and up to the task. Nashville will be one of the premier sites of the college football weekend for the second consecutive week.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s game against LSU as well as the entire college football schedule for Week 9.
How To Watch: LSU at Vanderbilt Football
When: Time TBD, Oct. 25
Where: Firstbank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: TBD
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri, the SEC has a couple more big games as Ole Miss travels to Oklahoma and Texas A&M goes to Baton Rouge for a game against LSU. In the group of 5, South Florida and Memphis play in what could be the deciding factor as to which group of 5 team makes the College Football Playoff.
Here is the entire Week 9 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 9 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Tuesday, Oct. 21
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Florida International | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Delaware | ESPN2
9 p.m. | Missouri State at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 23
7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Georgia State | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. | North Texas at Charlotte | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Virginia Tech | ESPN
10 p.m. | Boise State at Nevada | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 25
12 p.m. | Ole Miss at Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | Syracuse at Georgia Tech
12 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina | ACC Network
12 p.m. | South Florida at Memphis
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | SMU at Wake Forest | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | Appalachian State at Old Dominion | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ohio at Eastern Michigan | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Akron at Buffalo | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Rice | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah State at New Mexico
3:30 p.m. | Alabama at South Carolina | ABC
3:30 p.m. | BYU at Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Washington State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pitt | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UMass at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
4 p.m. | Baylor at Cincinnati
6 p.m. | TCU at West Virginia | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Stanford at Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana at Troy | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at Louisville | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7:45 p.m. | Tennessee at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Houston at Arizona State
10:15 p.m. | Colorado at Utah | ESPN
UCLA at Indiana
Wisconsin at Oregon
Missouri at Vanderbilt
Texas at Mississippi State
Northwestern at Nebraska
Illinois at Washington
Michigan at Michigan State
Minnesota at Iowa
San Diego State at Fresno State | FS1