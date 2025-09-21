How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football vs. Utah State, Game 5
Vanderbilt is looking to continue its best season since 2008.
The Commodores are off to a 4-0 start after crushing Georgia State 70-21. After all four of their games being night games, they now get to play an early day game against Utah State in search of its fifth win.
The conversation around Vanderbilt is slowly growing, but does not quite yet seem to be in the national conversation. Vanderbilt has dominated all four of its opponents thus far, which is what fans would want to see out of their team. But what Vanderbilt has also done is respect their opponents and treat every week like a big game.
Expect this upcoming Saturday to be no different. Vanderbilt knows that anything can happen on any given Saturday and knows the importance of preparing for even the games that seem to be easy wins on the outside.
With Utah State coming into town, Vanderbilt has to be careful. The Aggies are 3-1 on the season with their lone loss coming to the hands of Texas A&M 44-22. Utah State was within a couple of possessions of Texas A&M with under four minutes to go before halftime before the boys from College Station scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the quarter.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s fifth game of the season against Utah State.
How To Watch: Utah State at Vanderbilt Football
When: 11:45 a.m. CT, Sep. 27
Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s third home game of the season, the fifth week of the college football season will kickoff. Week 5 features two blockbuster games in No. 6 Oregon going to No. 2 Penn State and No. 14 Alabama traveling to Athens to take on No. 5 Georgia. Additionally, No. 22 Auburn looks to bounce back at Kyle Field against No. 10 Texas A&M.
Here is the entire Week 5 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 5 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Thursday, Sept. 25
7:30 p.m. | Army West Point at East Carolina | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 26
7 p.m. | No. 7 Florida State at Virginia | ESPN
9 p.m. | TCU at Arizona St. | FOX
10:30 p.m. | Houston at Oregon St. | ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 27
12 p.m. | No. 25 USC at No. 9 Illinois | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 18 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 24 Notre Dame at Arkansas | ABC
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Minnesota | BTN
12 p.m. | Duke at Syracuse | ACCN
12 p.m. | Louisville at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Cincinnati at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | UCF at Kansas State | FS1
12 p.m. | South Alabama at North Texas | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Ohio | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Stetson at Dayton | YouTube
12 p.m. | New Haven at Duquesne |
12 p.m. | Delaware State at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Cornell at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Norfolk State at Wagner |
12 p.m. | Dartmouth at Central Connecticut State |
12 p.m. | Penn at Lehigh | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Georgetown at Columbia | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Utah State at Vanderbilt | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Marist at Butler |
1 p.m. | LIU at Stonehill |
1 p.m. | Holy Cross at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | UAlbany at New Hampshire |
1 p.m. | Towson at Bryant |
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at James Madison | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Miles at Morgan State |
2 p.m. | Utah Tech at Austin Peay | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Dakota at North Dakota State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Hampton at Elon |
2 p.m. | Howard at Richmond | ESPN+
2 p.m. | St. Thomas (MN) at San Diego | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Arkansas State at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman |
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Florida A&M |
3 p.m. | Idaho State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Mercyhurst at South Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Washington | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 3 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Texas A&M | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 16 Utah at West Virginia | Fox
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 Indiana at Iowa | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | UCLA at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | California at Boston College | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Baylor at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | UConn at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Rice at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Carolina at Campbell |
3:30 p.m. | Princeton at Lafayette | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Furman at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Merrimack at Stony Brook |
3:30 p.m. | William & Mary at Vilanova |
3:30 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Maine |
3:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at Miami (OH) |
4 p.m. | New Mexico State at New Mexico |
4 p.m. | Tulane at Tulsa | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Montana State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Hawai'i at Air Force | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Portland State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State |
5:30 p.m. | Mercer at ETSU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | MTSU at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Liberty at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at Bucknell | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Brown at Harvard | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky |
6 p.m. | The Citadel at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arizona at No. 12 Iowa State | ESPN
7 p.m. | Virginia Tech at NC State | The CW
7 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Memphis at FAU | ESPN2
7 p.m. | UTRGV at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Abilene Christian at UIW | ESPN+
7 p.m. | NC Central at Texas A&M Commerce | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Grambling |
7 p.m. | Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff |
7 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at No. 2 Penn State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 14 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia | ABC
7:30 p.m. | UMass at No. 23 Missouri | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Washington State at Colorado State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Stanford | ACCN
7:45 p.m. | Kentucky at South Carolina | SEC Network
8 p.m. | McNeese at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | West Georgia at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Cal Poly at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10 p.m. | Weber State at UC Davis | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | BYU at Colorado | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | Idaho at Montana | ESPN