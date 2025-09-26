Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 5

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another crazy college football weekend.

Christopher Walsh

September 27, 2008; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Marquis Maze (4) is defended by Georgia safety Prince Miller (23) the last time the Bulldogs called for a blackout against the Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium.
September 27, 2008; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Marquis Maze (4) is defended by Georgia safety Prince Miller (23) the last time the Bulldogs called for a blackout against the Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Last week there were only three games between ranked opponents, two of which didn't seem to draw a lot of attention: No. 17 Texas Tech 34, Utah 10; and No. 19 Indiana demolishing No. 9 Illinois 63-10. The only one that was entertaining featured No. 11 Oklahoma edging No. 22 Auburn 24-17, and the difference was arguably the Sooners benefitting from a horrible non-call that was the talk of college football until Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy.

Yes, the SEC admitted that the officials made a mistake, and Auburn fans do have a good reason to be upset about the player who scored a long touchdown had made it look like he was going off the field in a substitution, but the point here for our purposes is that in comparison this week's slate of games appears to be a lot better even though Florida, Oklahoma and Texas are all on a bye.

That goes for SEC and college football in general even though there are only four games overall between ranked opponents.

Two of them are in the SEC, LSU at Ole Miss and Alabama at Georgia. Either could be called the game of the week, along with No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State for a White Out. Forget the other one, No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois, because let's face it there's no way the Illini should still be in the AP Top 25.

However, check out the storylines with some of the other games:

• Notre Dame will be hearing the "Woo Pig Sooie" hog call at Arkansas. That's worth turning on just for the optics.

• How will Auburn react to its Oklahoma loss, now having to play at Kyle Field, one of the toughest venues in college football. Last year's game against Texas A&M went four overtimes.

• Tennessee at 3-1 is visiting ... 4-0 Mississippi State? Yep, that's not a typo. Auburn and Mississippi State were the top two vote getters among teams out of the AP Top 25 (so that's 10 ranked teams in the SEC plus the next two).

That's a good slate of games, with Brian Kelly against Lane Kiffin in the middle of the day, and another Alabama vs. Georgia showdown in the evening. That's fun day of football.

SEE ALSO: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 5

1. No. 22 Notre Dame (1-2) at Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC)   

Arkansas ballcarrier Peyton Hillis and Notre Dame defensive back Tom Zbikowski.
Jan 26, 2008; Mobile, AL USA; South squad running back Peyton Hillis (32) of Arkansas is tackled by defensive back Tom Zbikowski (9) of Notre Dame during the Senior Bowl at Lad-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. / John Reed-US Presswire

11 a.m. CT • ABC                                                                    
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)   
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 85

2. Utah State (3-1) at No. 18 Vanderbilt (4-0, 1-0 SEC)  

Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes.
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws the football during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

11:45 a.m. CT • SEC Network                    
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)    
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106 / 190

3. No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers defensive back Sage Ryan.
Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers defensive back Sage Ryan (15) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC                                        
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)         
Last: LSU, 29-26 OT (2024 at Baton Rouge)
Series: LSU leads, 64-42-4
SiriusXM: 161/191 – 84

4. Auburn (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 9 Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson tackles Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN                                             
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)            
Series: TAMU leads, 8-7        
Last: AU, 43-41 4OT (2024 at Auburn)                                                
SiriusXM: 162/192 - 81         

5. No. 15 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

Tennessee tailback Rajion Neal is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker Cameron Lawrence.
Tennessee tailback Rajion Neal (20) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker Cameron Lawrence (10) during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012. / Adam Brimer, Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                      
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)    
Series: UT leads, 30-16-1
Last: UT, 33-14 (2024 at Knoxville)                                           
SiriusXM: 145 - 106/190

6. UMass (0-3) at No. 20 Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Missouri Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Beasley against UMass.
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (18) breaks free of Massachusetts Minutemen offensive lineman Brayden Rohme (63) during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

6:30 p.m. CT • ESPNU                
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)         
Series: MIZ leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 161 / 191

7. No. 17 Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Rashad Johnson tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kenneth Harris.
Sep 27, 2008; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kenneth Harris (88) is tackled from behind by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Rashad Johnson (49) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-30. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

7:30 p.m. ET • ABC                                                 
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)      
Series: UA leads, 44-26-4
Last: UA, 41-34 (2024 at Tuscaloosa)                             
SiriusXM: 81 – 84

8. Kentucky (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis gets through South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) drags South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (1) over the goal line for a touchdown in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

7:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network                                           
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)    
Series: SC leads, 21-14-1
Last: SC 31-6 (2024 at Lexington)                       
SiriusXM: 374 - 106/190

College Football TV Schedule: Week 5

Friday's Games
7 p.m. | No. 7 Florida State at Virginia | ESPN
9 p.m. | TCU at Arizona St. | FOX
10:30 p.m. | Houston at Oregon St. | ESPN

Saturday's Games
12 p.m. | No. 25 USC at No. 9 Illinois | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 18 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 24 Notre Dame at Arkansas | ABC
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Minnesota | BTN
12 p.m. | Duke at Syracuse | ACCN
12 p.m. | Louisville at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Cincinnati at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | UCF at Kansas State | FS1
12 p.m. | South Alabama at North Texas | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Ohio | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Stetson at Dayton | YouTube
12 p.m. | New Haven at Duquesne |
12 p.m. | Delaware State at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Cornell at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Norfolk State at Wagner |
12 p.m. | Dartmouth at Central Connecticut State |
12 p.m. | Penn at Lehigh | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Georgetown at Columbia | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Utah State at Vanderbilt | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Marist at Butler |
1 p.m. | LIU at Stonehill |
1 p.m. | Holy Cross at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | UAlbany at New Hampshire |
1 p.m. | Towson at Bryant |
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at James Madison | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Miles at Morgan State |
2 p.m. | Utah Tech at Austin Peay | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Dakota at North Dakota State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Hampton at Elon |
2 p.m. | Howard at Richmond | ESPN+
2 p.m. | St. Thomas (MN) at San Diego | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Arkansas State at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman |
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Florida A&M |
3 p.m. | Idaho State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Mercyhurst at South Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Washington | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 3 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Texas A&M | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 16 Utah at West Virginia | Fox
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 Indiana at Iowa | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | UCLA at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | California at Boston College | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Baylor at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | UConn at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Rice at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Carolina at Campbell |
3:30 p.m. | Princeton at Lafayette | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Furman at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Merrimack at Stony Brook |
3:30 p.m. | William & Mary at Vilanova |
3:30 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Maine |
3:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at Miami (OH) |
4 p.m. | New Mexico State at New Mexico |
4 p.m. | Tulane at Tulsa | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Montana State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Hawai'i at Air Force | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Portland State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State |
5:30 p.m. | Mercer at ETSU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | MTSU at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Liberty at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at Bucknell | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Brown at Harvard | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky |
6 p.m. | The Citadel at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arizona at No. 12 Iowa State | ESPN
7 p.m. | Virginia Tech at NC State | The CW
7 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Memphis at FAU | ESPN2
7 p.m. | UTRGV at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Abilene Christian at UIW | ESPN+
7 p.m. | NC Central at Texas A&M Commerce | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Grambling |
7 p.m. | Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff |
7 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at No. 2 Penn State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 14 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia | ABC
7:30 p.m. | UMass at No. 23 Missouri | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Washington State at Colorado State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Stanford | ACCN
7:45 p.m. | Kentucky at South Carolina | SEC Network
8 p.m. | McNeese at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | West Georgia at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Cal Poly at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10 p.m. | Weber State at UC Davis | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | BYU at Colorado | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | Idaho at Montana | ESPN

