How Tropical Storm Isaias Could Impact Vanderbilt Football Game Against Ole Miss

NASHVILLE — The first big weather event of hurricane and tropical storm season is here and it could end up impacting Vanderbilt football’s game vs. Ole Miss this weekend.

Tropical storm Isaias has been making news this week as it has turned into a category 1 hurricane in the middle of the gulf and is forecast to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane as it makes its way a little off the coast of southern Alabama and the western panhandle of Florida.

The issue, however, is that although the hurricane will eventually weaken back down to a tropical storm, the storm is forecast to cut northward through the state of Alabama and into Tennessee by the weekend. This includes going right through the middle Tennessee area and Nashville areas.

That means Vanderbilt’s game against Ole Miss will almost certainly impact to some extent. According to the Weather Channel App, the Saturday forecast for Nashville shows a 80% chance of rain with light rain showers beginning in the morning and turning into steady rain showers by the afternoon. The forecast report also says that there is a potential for heavy rainfall in Nashville with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph throughout the afternoon and night.

With Vanderbilt and Ole Miss kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT, that means there could be plenty of potential for steady to heavy rainfall throughout the game. At minimum right now, it will not be ideal weather for two teams that have quarterbacks that like to throw the ball.

According to the latest Twitter/X posts from the National Weather Service Nashville account, the tropical storm is forecast to bring “beneficial” rain to the Nashville area this weekend. Of course, with Wednesday night still being over 48 hours from game time, that projection is not set in stone.

Isaias is now a tropical storm and is forecast to bring beneficial rain to the area this weekend. There's still uncertainty in the forecast and amounts will likely change over the coming days, so check back to stay up to date! pic.twitter.com/hyKDNBqFuF — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) October 7, 2026

And that is the key to remember when looking at the weather for this weekend, especially multiple days out. The Vanderbilt and Ole Miss game could see not as much rain as what is currently being predicted. But at the same time, there could be a chance that the impact of the tropical storm worsens as it makes its way toward Nashville.

If this weekend’s forecast holds, though, it looks like Saturday could be what Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea would probably call a “slop fest” for Vanderbilt’s game. And maybe that could be what Vanderbilt wants when facing the No. 9 team in the country.

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