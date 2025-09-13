Injury Updates on Issa Ouattara and Others Ahead of Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Vanderbilt football is entering its most pivotal game in a long time at almost full strength.
Defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara is the only player listed on the injury report for the Commodores and has been officially been ruled out as of Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle has been dealing with a nagging injury that has not fully healed just yet. Ouattara made his season debut last week against Virginia Tech, when he registered just one tackle.
Head coach Clark Lea said in training camp that he believes Ouattara has a future in the NFL, but fans have yet to see that version of him in 2025 as he works back from injury. The senior captain missed the season opener against Charleston Southern with the same ailment he’s currently dealing with.
“It’s just wear and tear,” Lea said on Thursday. “It’s one of those things we’re just going to monitor up until the game. It’s not something that is season-ending. It’s not something that mandates surgery. It’s nothing like that.”
That is good news for a Vanderbilt defensive front that will certainly need Ouatarra to help anchor its line.
“This is a game our defensive line needs to win. That’s where we set the tone,” Lea said on Tuesday. “If you can win up front, you have a chance to erase some of the plays that become backbreakers as the game goes on.”
Ouattara is the best interior defensive lineman on Vanderbilt’s roster, though Glenn Seabrooks, Zaylin Wood and Texas transfer Aaron Bryant have held their own through two games. Getting Ouattara back to 100 percent could take the Commodores’ front four to the next level.
“It’s just a matter of him feeling comfortable and being able to get out there,” Lea said, “I would love to see him out there, just because he’s such an important part of our defense and our team.”
Running backs Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young, as well as guard Chase Mitchell, were listed as probable on the early-week injury report but have since been taken off and are expected to play against the Gamecocks. Still, Alexander and Young being banged up is something to monitor after their combined 168 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns against Virginia Tech.
An almost completely healthy Vanderbilt team has shifted to just three-point underdogs as it looks to pull off an upset in Columbia on Saturday.