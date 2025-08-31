Jamezell Lassiter Puts On Finishing Touch in Vanderbilt’s Win: The Anchor
An unexpected face took full advantage of his moment Saturday night.
Vanderbilt backup running back Jamezell Lassiter got a 35-yard touchdown on his first and only touch of the game in the Commodores’ 45-3 win over Charleston Southern.
With a 38-0 lead in the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea decided to put in Lassiter to give him some reps in a live game. In just one play, Lassiter sliced through the Charleston Southern defense and into the end zone for his team’s final score of the game, making it 45-0 with a little over seven minutes left in the game.
“I was proud of Jamezell Lassiter scoring his first touchdown,” Lea said. “I hope that's a sign of things to come, you know, Jamezell’s challenge is that he's got to show consistency, and he's got to show the ability to handle himself down in, down out, to expand his role. But, you know, we felt like he had the opportunity to have an impact, to have a set of plays, to get some touches throughout the game.”
Lassiter is a 5-foot-8 sophomore out of Providence, Rhode Island. He was first-team All-Rhode Island in 2021 and 2022 in high school, where he rushed for over 2,00 yards and 25 touchdowns. While he did not see game actions his freshman year, his sophomore year already is showing promise and gives Vanderbilt an option to go to if the running back room were to ever become thin due to injuries.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Illinois at 5 p.m. CT
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Carmel Cup, Round 3
Vanderbilt women’s golf at Carmel Cup, Round 3
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt football beat Charleston Southern 45-3.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt cross country started the season off strong. The men’s side finished in fourth place at the Belmont Opener. The women’s side did even better, finishing in first to start the season.
“This was a good first meet,” director of cross country and track and field Althea Thomas said. “We’ve been together as a team for 10 days, and this was an opportunity to come out here and let some of our younger guys test out what it’s like to run as a team. It was a little strategic for our men and women as we prepare for a very anticipated year.”
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
64 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“When I was coming out of high school, there were two schools in the top 25 that didn’t recruit me: Tennessee and Old Dominion. I didn’t care much about ODU, but I was kind of offended that Tennessee didn’t want me because, I mean, they were legendary. So when I went to Vanderbilt and had to play them a bunch, I promised myself that I was going to make Pat wish she had recruited me.”- Chantelle Anderson