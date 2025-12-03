Jared Curtis Announces Commitment to Vanderbilt Football
NASHVILLE—Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.
Curtis–the Nashville Christian School star–is the first five-star recruit in Vanderbilt’s program history and is its highest-rated recruit of all time. He’s the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026. Curtis’ flip to Vanderbilt was heavily anticipated and was reported on Tuesday morning before being refuted by the star gunslinger.
Now, Curtis has announced it himself. He’s a Vanderbilt Commodore.
“Keeping my anchor down in Nashville,” Curtis said via a statement. I gotta walk my path that feels right in my heart, at the end of the day this has to be my decision. Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdog. I am excited to be a Dore and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach Lea.”
Curtis’ recruitment involved signs at College Gameday promoting him, current Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia comparing aspects of his game to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and a full-on Curtis watch at Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri.
The Nashville Christian star is as transcendent of a prospect as Vanderbilt has ever had on its campus and is expected to be Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback as a freshman in 2026. Curtis had affirmed his commitment to Georgia multiple times and had fought off offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Colorado and seemingly every other power-five program in the country.
Whatever the quarterback–who is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 3 overall player in the country by 247 Sports–wanted his college experience to look like, wherever he thought the lights could shine the brightest is where he could be.
He’s choosing to look to keep it going at Vanderbilt, though.
“When my mom drove me to my first QB lesson she saw something in me before I ever saw it in myself. I just wanted to play football with my friends. My parents showed me it could be a path to college football,” Curtis said. “That's a pretty crazy thing coming from our small town. They knew staying at Nashville Christian was the right thing when I fought them about making the drive back and forth two hours each day. And when some of those big private football schools called us, we chose to stay at our little Christian school and do it our way. We chose the underdog. My parents showed me the underdog can be a winner. I can't wait to look up in the stands at FirstBank Stadium and see the people that love me up there supporting me like they always do on Friday nights.”