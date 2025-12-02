Vanderbilt Reportedly Flips 5-Star QB Jared Curtis from Georgia
UPDATE 12/02/2025 at 11:53 a.m. CST - Curtis has refuted the reports of his flip to the Commodores, taking to social media to deliver his own statement on the matter.
Curtis said, in a post on X, "Don't know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either [Vanderbilt or Georgia] yet. I’ll keep y’all posted."
While reputable reports indicated that the decision had been made for the 5-Star signal caller, his own statement now casts doubt on whether or not he is indeed planning to join the Commodores' 2026 class.
At SEC Media Days in the summer of 2022, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea made a declaration that many did not take seriously at the time.
The then second year head coach took to the podium that day and simply said, "We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country".
Fast forward over three years later, to the fall of 2025, and the Commodores are 10-2, ranked No. 14 in the nation, and have now reportedly landed a commitment from the top ranked quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.
5-Star signal caller Jared Curtis, who has been committed to Georgia since May of this year, has informed the Bulldogs staff of his intention to flip to Vanderbilt, according to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 lbs., Curtis is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and he is instantly the highest ranked commitment in Commodores' history.
Hailing from Nashville Christian School right in the heart of the Music City, Curtis is a lifelong supporter of Vanderbilt football that now has the chance to truly put the program on the map once and for all.
As a senior this season, Curtis has led his team to a 12-0 record so far with a chance to take home a second consecutive state championship on December 6 against University School of Jackson.
With the addition of the top ranked signal caller, Vanderbilt now has 23 prospects in the 2026 class, and will likely see a massive bump up the national recruiting rankings. Not to mention, bringing in one of the class' highest ranked prospects could open the door for even more talented players that wish to play alongside him.
While the early signing period is nearly here, the commitment of Curtis could open the door for the Commodores to continue adding more talent to the 2026 class. If Lea and the staff are able to fully take advantage of Curtis' commitment, Vanderbilt could be looking at an absolutely massive surge on the recruiting trail as they close out the cycle.
2026 Vanderbilt Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)
- QB Jared Curtis, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 12/02/2025)