Jared Curtis Sets Vanderbilt Football Record Against Florida
In this story:
GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis set a program record in Saturday’s first half against Florida.
On Curtis’ 75-yard touchdown throw to Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, Curtis set the record for most passing yards in a season by a freshman quarterback in Vanderbilt’s program history.
Curtis has thrown for 2,033 yards this season, with 153 of them coming in the first half of Saturday’s game.
In Curtis, Vanderbilt has the first five-star recruit in program history and believes it has the quarterback of the future. He flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt on National Signing Day and beat out veteran Blaze Berlowitz in an open quarterback competition. Now, there's no doubt that this is Curtis' team.
Vanderbilt will go as far as Curtis can take it, but questions have arisen in regard to whether Lea and company have done enough to support him with a poor run game and an offensive line with severe penalty issues. Curtis has continued to develop, though.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.
Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy