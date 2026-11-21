GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis set a program record in Saturday’s first half against Florida.

On Curtis’ 75-yard touchdown throw to Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, Curtis set the record for most passing yards in a season by a freshman quarterback in Vanderbilt’s program history.

Curtis has thrown for 2,033 yards this season, with 153 of them coming in the first half of Saturday’s game.

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Jared Curtis finds Junior Sherrill for a 75-yard touchdown.



An unbelievable play by Sherrill and a testament to the arm strength of Curtis—who flicked it downfield in the face of pressure.



24-17, Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/XNiwe8XAAc — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) November 21, 2026

In Curtis, Vanderbilt has the first five-star recruit in program history and believes it has the quarterback of the future. He flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt on National Signing Day and beat out veteran Blaze Berlowitz in an open quarterback competition. Now, there's no doubt that this is Curtis' team.

Vanderbilt will go as far as Curtis can take it, but questions have arisen in regard to whether Lea and company have done enough to support him with a poor run game and an offensive line with severe penalty issues. Curtis has continued to develop, though.

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