Jaylin Lackey Showing Strong Potential During Camp
Vanderbilt football’s fall camp closed out Thursday afternoon and a main focus after practice was the development of the Commodores’ cornerbacks.
Coming into this season, there has been talk about the Vanderbilt defensive line and linebacker room containing plenty of depth compared to recent years, but the defensive group that has perhaps the most uncertainty is the cornerbacks.
Last season, Vanderbilt ranked 98th in the country in passing yards given up per game at 225 yards. That means the Commodores pass defense, which the secondary plays a big part in, was toward the bottom of college football. Going into 2025, that has to change for Vanderbilt to improve on last season’s record.
Vanderbilt’s cornerback room is a little more deeper this year, with Martel Hight leading the room. But one corner that could play a huge part in the improvement of this year’s secondary is Jaylin Lackey.
As a true freshman, Lackey played in all 13 games and started in five of them. He finished the season with 14 tackles and two pass break-ups. But his collegiate career is just starting and this season he is hoping to play a bigger role with the development he has had during spring ball and fall camp.
“He’s probably our best man corner,” Vanderbilt assistant cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson said. “I love that you can move him around in the slot, you can man him up in the slot, you can put him on the outside. He’s tough, he’s competitive and he’s fast.”
The ability to play man coverage has been a glaring issue for Vanderbilt in recent seasons. The Commodores played zone coverage just under 89 percent of the time during the 2024-2025 season, according to Pro Football Focus. If Lackey is able to make a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball this season, his man coverage ability would likely be the reason for it.
With the increased depth in the position room comes more competition. When there’s more competition in the room, it helps motivate one another to be better. That is exactly the case for Lackey and the cornerback room in Nashville.
“You speak to the depth of the room. You got more guys in here, which is pushing him [Lackey]. Some of the things that he needs to work on, he sees it. Finishing plays is something we’ve been harping on him and he’s grown on that aspect. I think that comes with the depth and the guys pushing each other now,” Richardson said.
A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Lackey chose Vanderbilt over a few other power conference schools including Kentucky and Georgia Tech. Now, he has an opportunity this fall to grow into his role and become one of the leaders in the position room at Vanderbilt.