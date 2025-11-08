Live Blog: No. 16 Vanderbilt Football vs. Auburn
Can Diego Pavia go three-for-three?
The Vanderbilt quarterback has plenty of history playing against Auburn going all the way back to his days at New Mexico State. Pavia introduced himself to the college football world as the quarterback of the Aggies in 2023 as he went into Auburn and pulled off a November stunner in what was supposed to be Auburn’s “cupcake” game.
Then, Pavia did it again a year ago in his first season as a Commodore. Vanderbilt went into Jordan-Hare and got a 17-7 win. Now in 2025, Pavia hopes to go a perfect 3-0 against Auburn in his college career. Only this time, he is facing Auburn without former head coach Hugh Freeze.
Auburn fired Freeze six days ago after his Tigers lost to Kentucky 10-3. It was yet another loss for Auburn after its offense struggled to create anything on the ground or through the air. With interim DJ Durkin, who has been the defensive coordinator this season.
Auburn still has hopes to play in a bowl game despite its disappointing season thus far. The Tigers will need to go 3-1 to finish the season to earn a postseason spot. But they also have the opportunity to spoil Vanderbilt’s playoff hopes.
A week ago, Vanderbilt started its game at Texas in perhaps the worst way imaginable, giving up a touchdown on the first play and then turning the ball over on its first offensive possession. The Commodores did make it tight late in the game after the game came down to an unsuccessful onside kick, but the 34-31 score was not indicative of the game.
Vanderbilt left Austin with a sour taste in its mouth, and today it hopes to get back in the win column and extend its hopes of making the College Football Playoff another week.
Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Auburn game.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Auburn. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
- Driving to the stadium and walking in the stadium today, there were plenty of Auburn fans. I think there will be a bigger Auburn crowd than Missouri's and even LSU's crowds. Let's see what happens when the stands start to get filled in.
Weather Report
It is a fantastic day for football. Two hours before kickoff, it is sunny in Nashville with a kickoff temperature expected to be 69 degrees before dropping into the low 60s and high 50s by the end of the game. Should be a great day for football with no inclement weather in the forecast. Kickoff is scheudled for 3 p.m. CT.