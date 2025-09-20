Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: No. 20 Vanderbilt Football vs. Georgia State

The Commodores return home this weekend in hopes of avenging last season’s loss.

Graham Baakko

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea waves to his team’s fans following their win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea waves to his team’s fans following their win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
NASHVILLE, Tenn..- Nobody on Vanderbilt’s campus would have thought this last season, but it is time for revenge.

After two big time road victories to jump into the AP Top 25, Vanderbilt returns home this weekend against Georgia State, seeking revenge from last season’s upset.

The Commodores traveled to Atlanta last season and lost to Georgia State 36-32 after narrowly beating a then-top 10 Missouri team on the road. Whether it was lack of execution or Vanderbilt just got caught sleeping, it was a loss that nobody saw coming.

Tonight, it has the opportunity to right last season’s wrong and take down the Panthers for a 4-0 start to the 2025 season. If Vanderbilt learned anything from last season’s matchup, it is to never take any game or opponent for granted. While many teams may find it difficult to be motivated to play a group of 5 opponent, the Commodores should have no issue finding theirs. It is simple: get revenge.

In addition to tonight’s game is the opportunity for Vanderbilt to start its season 4-0 and continue to try and climb the rankings and get into the national conversation. It is coming off one of the more impressive wins that fans have seen this college football season. Last week, Vanderbilt went to South Carolina and dominated the Gamecocks in a 31-7 victory for a 1-0 start to SEC play.

Vanderbilt’s defense has continued to impress the first quarter of the season. As the second quarter of the season starts, it is looking to continue its dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Georgia State game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

  • Teams are both stretching and warming up on the field as we are under two hours until kickoff.

Weather Report

It is another warm and sunny evening here in Nashville. Temperature at kickoff is expected to be 84 degrees and dip into the mid 70s by the end of the night. There are just a few clouds in the sky as kickoff is about two hours away.

