Nashville Weather Update a Day Out From Vanderbilt Football Game Against Ole Miss

NASHVILLE — Hurricane Isaias is approaching landfall and will make landfall off the coast of southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle tonight. That means plenty of wet weather all over the Southeast, including Nashville.

The hurricane is projected to make landfall with category 3 strength, but it will weaken the further inland it goes. However, the path of the storm is northward through Alabama and the middle Tennessee area. By the time it reaches Tennessee it will be a tropical storm that will drop tons of rain over Nashville and other areas in the state.

For Vanderbilt football, its game against Ole Miss could be a very wet one. And as of right now, the Commodores 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff against the Rebels will be a messy one when it comes to weather.

Per the latest hourly forecast from The Weather Channel, there is a 43% chance of rain in Nashville starting at 6 a.m., but it only goes up from there. From 8 a.m. through the noon hour, the chance of rain will be above 90%. The odds dip into the 80s by 1 p.m., but go back up when Vanderbilt and Ole Miss kickoff.

From the 2 p.m. hour through the 7 p.m. hour in Nashville, the chances of rain are 90% or more every hour. Of course, that intersects with the time of the Vanderbilt game. The Weather Channel forecast does not mention the threat of any thunderstorms during the game, nor during Saturday at all. By the looks of it, it seems like Saturday will be a day where there is constant and steady rain throughout the whole day.

If that forecast holds, it will be interesting to see if there are any delays during Vanderbilt’s game. If there is no lightning in the area, the game will not be delayed. That could mean Saturday’s game will be a messy game where running the ball feels like the only option on a majority of plays. In the least, it seems like the passing game may not be as prevalent as it would be if there were perfect weather conditions.

The all-day forecast for Nashville Saturday shows winds up to 20 mph with a 100% chance of rainfall. Heavy rainfall is a possibility. As day turns to night, the wind will slow down to around 10 mph with the chances of rain at 90%.

Again, all of this is subject to change. But now that Vanderbilt and Ole Miss kick off about 20 hours from now, the forecast seems to be more solidified than it was at the start of the week. Perhaps prepare for a lot of action from the running backs of both teams.

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