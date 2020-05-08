CommodoreCountry
NFL Preseason: Ke'Shawn Vaughn To Face Hometown Tennessee Titans

Greg Arias

It might only have been better if it were in Nashville, in the regular-season opener, and on Monday Night Football. Still, Nashville native and former Vanderbilt Commodores standout Ke' Shawn Vaughn will face his hometown Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Though the official date and start time are not set, the game will take place between August 27-30, and for Vaughn, it will be his second preseason game, the first in his new home at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

While most of the Buccaneers starters aren't likely to play long, the rookie third-round draft pick should see plenty of action against the Titans. 

The Titans, who many prognosticators had selecting Vaughn in the most recent NFL Draft, will open their regular season on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.   

Vaughn and his new teammates, including six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady are heavy favorites to win their division and to challenge for the title. The rookie running back is expected to find a role as a key contributor this season and could compete to be the top running back on the roster. 

Sports Illustrated's AllBucs publisher Luke Easterling had this to say of the Bucs 2020 schedule. 

"The Bucs will open up on the road against Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints, followed by a home opener against the Carolina Panthers. They'll head to Chicago to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 7 for Sunday Night Football, then to New York to face the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8. They'll host the Saints in Week 9 for Sunday Night Football, then the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 11."

Easterling shared this on Vaughn. 

"Vaughn was a big-play machine for the Commodores, racking up big numbers against some of the top defenses in all of college football. He brings the pass-catching prowess Tampa Bay needs, making a perfect pair with Ronald Jones II in the Bucs' backfield."

Few rookies are as fortunate as Vaughn to have fallen into one of the teams thought to have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl, though there remains a long season of work before those predictions could become a reality.   

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

