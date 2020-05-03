WATCH: Ke'Shawn Vaughn Highlights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the No. 76 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, adding another explosive weapon to an already dangerous offense.

Vaughn was a big-play machine for the Commodores, racking up big numbers against some of the top defenses in all of college football. He brings the pass-catching prowess Tampa Bay needs, making a perfect pair with Ronald Jones II in the Bucs' backfield.

Check out these highlights of Vaughn shredding opposing defenses: