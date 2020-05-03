AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Ke'Shawn Vaughn Highlights

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the No. 76 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, adding another explosive weapon to an already dangerous offense.

Vaughn was a big-play machine for the Commodores, racking up big numbers against some of the top defenses in all of college football. He brings the pass-catching prowess Tampa Bay needs, making a perfect pair with Ronald Jones II in the Bucs' backfield.

Check out these highlights of Vaughn shredding opposing defenses:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jameis Winston Still Giving Back to Tampa Bay Community

Bucs' former quarterback is still working hard to serve the place he's called home the last five years.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tyler Johnson Highlights

See Tampa Bay's fifth-round draft pick in action.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Can't Wait to Beat the Bucs

Tampa Bay's former quarterback wanted to stay in the NFC South, for obvious reasons.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Claim K Elliott Fry Off Waivers from Panthers

Tampa Bay brings in competition for second-year kicker Matt Gay.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Antoine Winfield, Jr. Highlights

Check out Tampa Bay's second-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tristan Wirfs Highlights

Check out Tampa Bay's first-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Meet the Bucs' 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Class

Get to know all the rookies Tampa Bay added after the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

How Many Touchdowns Will Rob Gronkowski Score in 2020?

See how many "Gronk-spikes" the odds-makers think we'll get this season.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Favorite to Win NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Tampa Bay's new tight end could be the winner after coming out of a brief retirement.

Luke Easterling