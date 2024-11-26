Promising SEC Trend Plays in Vanderbilt Commodores' Favor for Season Finale
The saying goes, "It just means more," for the Southeastern Conference, and that has been no different for the Vanderbilt Commodores this year.
Being bowl eligible for the first time since 2018, the Commodores have played spoiler to many on the way to their 6-5 record with one game left to play.
They have already beaten a nationally ranked No. 1 team in the Alabama Crimson Tide and took a fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns team down to the wire, losing by only three points.
Both of those games took place at home, FirstBank Stadium, a place that has been much kinder to the program this season than others.
In fact, home-field advantage has played a major role across the SEC this year as a whole, with home teams playing to a .571 winning percentage in 2024, the best out of all of the power conferences.
That trend has been no different for Vanderbilt, as they have played to a 4-2 record at home this year for a .667 win percentage.
The last game of the campaign, against the Tennessee Volunteers, will take place at FirstBank Stadium.
The Volunteers enter the week with a 9-2 record overall and are ranked seventh in the most recent AP Poll.
Both of Tennessee's losses this year have come on the road in conference play, giving them a 2-2 record away from home with one left to play.
FirstBank Stadium is far from the biggest in the SEC. In fact, it is the smallest and the only one of the 16 that can hold fewer than 50,000 fans.
With the close proximity to Knoxville, a portion of that will certainly be donning the Volunteers' orange, but the student section will still make their voices heard.
With every first down Diego Pavia rushes for or every turnover that Clark Lea's defense forces at just the right moment, the wind will be sucked out of the sails of the visiting fans as the home faithful become more and more boisterous.
The home-field advantage trend has played a big part in the landscape of the SEC this year, even for the Commodores to this point in the season.
With one last opportunity to play spoiler on the horizon, and a chance to keep their biggest rival out of the College Football Playoff, Vandy and their fans can make FirstBank Stadium a hellscape for Tennessee.