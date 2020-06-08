Former SEC, Florida Gators, NFL Standout Shot and Killed

Former Florida Gators standout wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa, Florida, according to multiple reports and confirmed by his mother.

A native of Tampa, Caldwell prepped at Jefferson High before moving on to the University of Florida, and eventually, the NFL was shot in what initial reports indicate was a "does not appear to be a random act," according to those same reports.

"He was set up," said Deborah Caldwell, mother of Reche in an article published by the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm going to follow it all the way to the end. ... You get killed right here in your hometown? You made a statement here, and y'all just took it away from us?"

As a Gator, Caldwell faced the Vanderbilt Commodores twice during his three seasons in Gainesville and produced in both matchups.

After sitting out his freshman year as a redshirt in 1998 and missing the matchup with an injury in 1999, Caldwell and the Gators visited Nashville in 2000, where the receiver delivered five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in his first game against the Commodores.

The following season in Gainesville, Caldwell would add another four catches for 117 yards and another touchdown to his career totals versus Vanderbilt.

Following an impressive junior season in 2001, Caldwell was named third-team All-American by The National Sports Bureau, an honorable mention All-American selection by the Football News, a semi-finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award (annually given to nation's top receiver), and a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Caldwell was part of the Gators squad, who, under head coach Steve Spurrier would win the 2000 SEC Championship.

Following his college career, Caldwell spent six seasons in the NFL, the first three in San Diego, after being drafted by the Chargers in the second round.

Caldwell enjoyed arguably his greatest success during the 2006 season as a member of the New England Patriots with Tom Brady.

The motive for Caldwell's death is believed to be robbery, though no suspects have been named or arrested at this time.

