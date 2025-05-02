Vanderbilt Commodores

Former Sam Houston OT Commits to Vanderbilt: The Anchor, May 2, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt fans and family gather on the field after the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Vanderbilt fans and family gather on the field after the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Vanderbilt has brought in plenty of defensive lineman, but got a commitment for the other side on Thursday.

Sam Houston offensive tackle Orion Irving committed to the Commodores via an announcement on social media. Irving missed most of last season with an injury, but was named to Conference USA’s All-Freshman team the prior year.

Irving is the second transfer portal commitment the Commodores received in as many days. On Wednesday, former BYU defensive tackle Joshua Singh committed to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt Football Spring Transfers

Outgoing

DL De’Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State)
TE Kamrean Johnson (Wake Forest)
RB Johann Cardenas (Minnesota)
EDGE George Okorie
OL Josh Raymond

Incoming

OT Orion Irving (Sam Houston)
DL Joshua Singh (BYU)
DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)
DL Mason Nelson (Western Michigan)
DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala (North Carolina)
OT Clinton Azubuike (North Arizona)
WR Tre Richardson (Washburn)

Vanderbilt Football Winter Transfers

Outgoing

Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB (North Alabama)
Will Farris, K
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB (Alabama State)

Incoming

Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Chance Fitzgerald, WR (Virginia Tech)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
Durham Harris, LS (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Bryce Henderson, OT (South Dakota)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Sterling Porcher, OL (Texas Tech)
Tre Richardson, WR (Washburn)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Baseball: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt vs. Xavier, 2 p.m.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Lacrosse: No. 13 James Madison 16, Vanderbilt 6

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

121 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Don’t live on the fading memories of your forefathers. Go out and make your own records, and leave some memories for others to live by.”

Dan McGugin

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Football