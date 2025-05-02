Former Sam Houston OT Commits to Vanderbilt: The Anchor, May 2, 2025
Vanderbilt has brought in plenty of defensive lineman, but got a commitment for the other side on Thursday.
Sam Houston offensive tackle Orion Irving committed to the Commodores via an announcement on social media. Irving missed most of last season with an injury, but was named to Conference USA’s All-Freshman team the prior year.
Irving is the second transfer portal commitment the Commodores received in as many days. On Wednesday, former BYU defensive tackle Joshua Singh committed to Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt Football Spring Transfers
Outgoing
DL De’Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State)
TE Kamrean Johnson (Wake Forest)
RB Johann Cardenas (Minnesota)
EDGE George Okorie
OL Josh Raymond
Incoming
OT Orion Irving (Sam Houston)
DL Joshua Singh (BYU)
DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)
DL Mason Nelson (Western Michigan)
DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala (North Carolina)
OT Clinton Azubuike (North Arizona)
WR Tre Richardson (Washburn)
Vanderbilt Football Winter Transfers
Outgoing
Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB (North Alabama)
Will Farris, K
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB (Alabama State)
Incoming
Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Chance Fitzgerald, WR (Virginia Tech)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
Durham Harris, LS (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Bryce Henderson, OT (South Dakota)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Sterling Porcher, OL (Texas Tech)
Tre Richardson, WR (Washburn)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)
