SEC Daily: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 11

We are one week closer to the SEC Championship on Dec. 6 and there are still plenty of things to figure out as the regular season is one week closer to finishing up. The SEC still has a log jam in the top five with Texas A&M and Alabama both 5-0 in conference play. But right below them are three other teams looking to force tiebreakers and create chaos.

This weekend features six SEC games as five teams in the conference are on a bye this week. There is not a blockbuster matchup this weekend, but there is still plenty of opportunity for drama.

With that being said, let's predict the five biggest SEC games this week.

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

This is an interesting spot for Texas A&M going on the road coming off a bye. Missouri is also coming off a bye, but has been a very good team at home. However, with backup quarterback Matt Zollers now leading the offense, it will be interesting to see how Missouri’s offense is run.

Does Missouri rely more heavily on running back Ahmad Hardy in a game like this? And for Texas A&M, it looked like a national title contender at LSU two weeks ago with a dominating win. Aggies’ quarterback Marcel Reed could be a Heisman finalist, but time will tell.

In the end, Texas A&M has been too good to pick against on top of the fact that Missouri has to turn to Zollers now. Texas A&M goes to 9-0.

PREDICTION: Texas A&M 34, Missouri 21

LSU at No. 4 Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Alabama is in a much better position under head coach Kalen DeBoer than it was a year ago at this time. The Crimson Tide had two losses at this point and was fighting for its life. This season, it is looking to “not piss away” what was a great October.

But Alabama has to be careful with LSU now being coached by interim Frank Wilson. Who knows what kind of newfound juice the Tigers will play with this weekend. Despite their playoff chances being just about over, LSU still has the opportunity to play spoiler.

What I’m looking for in this game is can Alabama take care of business against a team that has had plenty of distractions and a team whose season has quickly taken a turn for the worst. The last thing Alabama can afford right now is a home loss to an unranked team, but I do not see that happening.

PREDICTION: Alabama 27, LSU 17

Auburn at No. 16 Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

This feels like a trap game of sorts for Vanderbilt. Playing a home game against an unranked team who just fired its coach for not getting the offense straightened out. But at the same time, Vanderbilt left Austin last week with a sour taste in its mouth after being beat by Texas.

I do expect Vanderbilt to show up in a much better way than a week ago. The key will be how Vanderbilt is able to execute offensively against a great Auburn defense. Despite the 4-5 record, Auburn is one of three teams to not allow a team to score more than 24 points this season.

With Auburn’s quarterback issues, who knows what will happen this weekend. It seems to me that if Vanderbilt scores at least 20 it should win, and I think that will happen.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 23, Auburn 16

No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Georgia is the next ranked team to walk into Starkville. Mississippi State came just short of pulling off upsets against Tennessee and Texas at home earlier this season. Will the third time be a charm?

Georgia, despite looking vulnerable the past few weeks, has ultimately made the plays it has needed to make to win the games. That is the big difference this weekend is Georgia has been a team all season that has made plays to win while Mississippi State has made plays all season to lose games. I would not be shocked if Mississippi State came close, but Georgia will win.

PREDICTION: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 20

Florida at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Who wants to have the best chance to keep their bowl eligibility odds alive?

Both teams come into this game 3-5 and have tough remaining schedules, needing to win three of the last four games to get to a bowl. It is possible neither of these teams make a bowl game, but one of these teams will still have room to lose one more game after Saturday.

Both teams have played tough teams that are ranked. However, Florida seems like the more battle-tested team this season via the win against Texas and nearly beating Georgia a week ago. Florida’s defense will make the plays it needs to against a Kentucky offense that has largely struggled to put up points.

PREDICTION: Florida 24, Kentucky 17

