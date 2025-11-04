Ty Simpson Says Alabama Can't 'Piss it Away' over Final Month after Win Streak
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama rebounded from a season-opening loss at Florida State with seven straight wins to set itself up in prime position for a return to the College Football Playoff heading into the final month of the regular season.
Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson said the team talks about how they'll be remembered for what they do in the month of November.
" In order to be remembered by what you did in November, it starts in September and October, and we need to make sure that we don’t piss it away and just be glad we had a good season in the front end," Simpson said. "We need to finish it out and make sure that we come ready to play, and we separate ourselves these next couple games.”
Alabama had one more loss heading into the final four games last season, but the Crimson Tide still had a resumé strong enough to make the CFP before losing to unranked Oklahoma in the penultimate game of the regular season. The team wants to avoid those mistakes this year over the last four games with LSU, Oklahoma and Eastern Illinois before ending the regular season at Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Fellow team captain and fifth-year linebacker Deontae Lawson said Alabama has to maintain its edge over the remaining weeks.
"They can’t wait till we fall, and you’ve got to have that mindset no matter what stretch you’re on or anything like that," Lawson said. "They can’t wait to say something bad about you. They can’t wait to see Alabama fall. That’s really the main message, and that’s how you keep your edge. Just know that they want to say something bad about you, but don’t give them a reason to.”
Lawson and running back Jam Miller said the world hasn't seen Alabama's best football yet.
Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) is sitting at No. 4 in the polls and atop the SEC standings, but the team is coming off a come-from-behind victory at unranked South Carolina where the team had to grit out a win. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said there is a belief among the team that there is still room for improvement. Simpson also sees that belief.
"I think the last couple games were just too up-and-down, running the ball. We didn’t start fast the South Carolina game. Like I said, it felt like the Twilight Zone honestly. There’s always room for growth— that’s the exciting part. Always striving for greatness. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods— they never got satisfied with how many championships they won, and that’s kind of how we need to look at it. Just because we’ve won however many in a row, it doesn’t matter.
"Tom Brady used to say his favorite ring is the next one. My favorite win is the next win, whatever that’s going to be. That’s kind of how our mentality needs to be and how we need to make sure that there’s always more. We always want more. I know it sounds greedy, and you want to be humble, but that’s just how it is. That’s how you’ve got to survive in the SEC, survive in college football."