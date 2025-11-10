SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 11
What an interesting day of SEC football it was over the weekend. Teams started to find a groove like Georgia and Ole Miss while teams like Vanderbilt and Alabama came away with tough victories in order to get one step closer to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Then, things got ugly for Florida in Lexington in a must-win situation in terms of seeking bowl eligibility. Nonetheless, we are one week closer to the finish line of the regular season. There is still so much football to play. But after another week of SEC football, here are my new conference power rankings as we approach the midpoint of November.
1. Texas A&M
It just feels like this is the best team in the SEC honestly. The Aggies took care of business against Missouri in a 21-point win. Texas A&M just keeps chugging along to 9-0. Texas A&M hosts South Carolina in a game where it can seal up a playoff spot with a win.
2. Alabama
Alabama beat LSU 20-9 over the weekend, but it was not a game that was something to go crazy about. Ty Simpson missed some throws he should have made, but it was the Alabama defense who carried the day. The Crimson Tide are 8-1 heading into its matchup against Oklahoma next week.
3. Georgia
Georgia is catching fire at the right time. The Bulldogs bullied Mississippi State 41-21 and looked good in doing so. Georgia left nothing to chance as it moved to 8-1. Georgia-Texas is the game of the week next week, and it will tell the playoff committee a lot.
4. Ole Miss
Ole Miss cruised past The Citadel in a 49-0 win. It was an easy win for a Rebels team that is now 9-1 before hosting Florida next week. If Ole Miss wins next week, it will probably lock up a playoff spot with a 10th win.
5. Texas
Texas was on a bye over the weekend to prepare for a monumental game at Georgia next week. Who knows if a 9-3 Texas team could make the playoffs, but right now the Longhorns are 7-2 with two opponents ranked in the top five remaining on the schedule. It should be very fun to watch how Texas finished the year.
6. Vanderbilt
That was one heck of an offensive output for Vanderbilt over Auburn. The Commodores went fast in the second half and came out victorious in overtime 45-38 over the Tigers. Vanderbilt is 8-2 heading into its second bye and still in control of its playoff destiny.
7. Oklahoma
Oklahoma was on a bye over the weekend to prepare for Alabama next week. The Sooners drop a spot via Vanderbilt’s win over Auburn.
8. Tennessee
Tennessee was on a bye over the weekend, but moved up a spot via Missouri’s loss. Tennessee hosts New Mexico State next week before going to Florida.
9. Missouri
Missouri was just outplayed by a better Texas A&M team. The loss Saturday makes it the third loss to a top 10 team and a ranked team this season. The Tigers just do not have any signature wins on the resume despite the 6-3 record. Next week, Missouri hosts Mississippi State.
10. Kentucky
Got to give Kentucky a lot of credit. The Wildcats have come to play these last two weeks as they embarrassed Florida 38-7 at home. The Kentucky defense played great as it improved to 4-5 on the season. It will go for its fifth win of the season next week against Tennessee Tech.
11. LSU
LSU dropped its fourth game of the season with a 20-9 loss to Alabama. The Tigers’ offense struggled to get anything going despite a solid performance by the defense. A season that had high hopes after the first week of the season is in full disappointment now. LSU hosts Arkansas next week.
12. Mississippi State
Mississippi State took a tough loss over the weekend, losing 41-21 to Georgia. Georgia went up 38-7 in the third quarter and Mississippi State had no hopes of coming back after that. Mississippi State drops to 5-5 now with games against Missouri and Ole Miss remaining. Getting to a bowl game will be difficult to do.
13. Auburn
Auburn had a hard-fought, high-spirited effort at Vanderbilt over the weekend, but it fell short. The Tigers offense showed a lot of life after the firing of Hugh Freeze. It was by far the best Auburn has looked on offense all year, but at the same time the Tigers had its worst defensive performance of the year. Auburn goes on a bye next week to prepare for Mercer.
14. South Carolina
South Carolina was on a bye over the weekend, but moved up a spot due to Florida losing badly. The Gamecocks head to Texas A&M next week.
15. Florida
Boy oh boy that was a very ugly night for the Gators against Kenutcky. Losing 38-7 is not what you’re looking for when you’re a team trying to get its fourth win of the season. Florida drops down to 15 after a pathetic performance. It probably will not get much better because Florida travels to Ole Miss next week.
16. Arkansas
Arkansas was on a bye over the weekend to prepare for LSU next week. It looks to finish strong to improve its 2-7 record.