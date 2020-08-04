CommodoreCountry
SEC Shorts Film Makes Fun of Vandy Football

Greg Arias

In this unprecedented time of the coronavirus upheaval of our lives, the SEC, along with their Power Five brethren, have adopted conference-only 10-game schedules this season. 

To make that ten-game slate work, the SEC has had to add two additional conference games to each team's worksheet. The Vanderbilt Commodores would be a favorite for any team to add, considering they are picked to finish last or just above that spot, depending on just how bad Arkansas can be this season.        

While the conference will make the call, and it has been reported that Alabama and Mississippi State will be the two teams getting the Commodores, others have raised concerns about competitive balance for some teams with the schedules playing out as initially announced. 

So what would it be like if the conversations between each of the available SEC West teams that could get Vanderbilt were released? 

THE CANDIDATES

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State are the five West Division teams not already part of the Commodores schedule and available to face them, with Texas A&M (rotational) and Ole Miss (fixed) already on the calendar. 

Every one of those teams but Arkansas would be heavily favored in a matchup with the Commodores and would love to have the opportunity to prove it and get what would on paper look like an easy win. 

Here's what the guys from SEC Shorts had to say in another funny offering on the game we all love and the teams we follow.   

Now that you've had a laugh, even if it is at the expense of your favorite team, share your thoughts in the comments section below, and let's all have some fun and a laugh. 

After all, we can all use more of those these days.  

Football

