Second Offense Offensive Struggles Contribute to Vanderbilt’s First Loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was going well until it was not.
Vanderbilt had a start it could not have scripted better Saturday at No. 10 Alabama. The Commodores forced a Ty Simpson interception and they responded with a 65-yard touchdown run from running back Sedrick Alexander for the first score of the game.
Quarterback Diego Pavia and the offense continued to give Alabama’s defense issues, especially when utilizing Pavia’s ability to move around in the pocket and pitch it to his teammates as was the case on Vanderbilt’s second touchdown drive of the game when Pavia pitched it forward to Alexander for a 4-yard touchdown to go up 14-7.
After posting 214 total yards in the first half, including 126 rushing yards, everything suddenly changed in the second half. Vanderbilt was shut out offensively in the second half and only managed to put up 119 total yards after the break, only nine of which were rushing yards.
One notable thing that could have made that difference was the addition of defensive lineman James Smith to the Alabama defensive line. He missed the first half due to a targeting penalty the previous week against Georgia. Though Smith only got one tackle, he presence was clearly felt.
Smith’s presence in the second half not only made Alabama’s defensive line better, but deeper. And over time, the Vanderbilt offensive was unable to generate the same push it was getting in the first half.
“We weren't able to generate the separation in the front that we were. Obviously, we had early success with a big run, but they played really well up front. I got to watch the game film to know exactly why we weren't able to create the space, but I thought we had good plays that the space got collapsed in the line scrimmage. That was a challenge,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said.
Not only that, but Lea also felt that it was difficult to find a rhythm in the second half. After getting a first down to start the third quarter offensively, Vanderbilt went three-and-out right after. On its next drive, it was another three-and-out. In Vanderbilt’s five drives in the second half, only one of them went for more than six plays.
“When you're going three-and-out, you're not giving yourself a chance to be explosive. And it's gonna feel like you can't move the ball because you're not getting to that second set of downs, and you're not able to extend and you're not able to get up and feel the defense on its heels,” Lea said. “But obviously, the inability to move the ball in the second half kept us from really keeping the game within reach, and ultimately kept us from winning.”
Vanderbilt's best drive of the second half was its third one that started in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Pavia marched his team down into the red zone down 20-14. But on 1st and 10 from the 17-yard line, Pavia threw his second interception of the game to Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb, which seemed to take all the wind out of Vanderbilt’s sails. With two turnovers in the red zone, Pavia took ownership of the loss after the game.
“They kept the ball and won the time of possession and then I pressed too hard because time was limited. And I can’t turn the ball over twice in the red zone. I put the game on me,” Pavia said.