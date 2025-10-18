Vanderbilt Commodores

Sedrick Alexander Leaves Vanderbilt's Matchup With LSU With Injury

Vanderbilt football's starting running back Sedrick Alexander has left the game.

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) warms up before a game against Utah State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander left Vanderbilt’s matchup with LSU and went to the locker room after a stint in the injury tent. 

The ABC broadcast showed Alexander heading to the south end zone to be evaluated after leaving in the third quarter of Saturday’s game. 

Alexander returned to the game in the early fourth quarter.

Alexander leads Vanderbilt in touchdowns and scored one on a one-yard run up the middle earlier in the afternoon. He’s asserted himself as Vanderbilt’s lead back this season, but has been complemented by New Mexico State transfer MK Young and junior speedster AJ Newberry. 

The Vanderbilt running back had 14 carries for 45 yards before exiting Saturday’s game. 

Vanderbilt’s junior back had 50 carries for 319 yards and five touchdowns prior to Saturday’s game. Vanderbilt has relied on him to fulfill Clark Lea’s “run to win” philosophy throughout its 5-1 start. 

