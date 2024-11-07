Self-Learning AI Makes Pick for Vanderbilt Commodores and South Carolina
The Vanderbilt Commodores are in the middle of what has been their best start to a season since 1982, carrying a 6-3 overall record with a 3-2 record in Southeastern Conference play.
It has not been the product of an easy schedule, as the Commodores took down the (then) number one Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as taking the Missouri Tigers and Texas Longhorns to their absolute limits, as the program has proven time and time again this year that their wins have been no fluke.
The schedule does not get any easier with only three games remaining, and the first of those three takes place in Nashville this weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks have been a surprising team in their own right, entering the week with a 5-3 overall record and a 3-3 record in SEC play, but they have also played spoiler this year, including beating the Texas A&M Aggies 44-20 just last week.
Both teams have played well this year, and Vandy has secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 in the process while playing well enough to make even the AI overlords take notice.
In a recent article from CBS Sports, the staff there broke down a self-learning AI that has made college football picks this year (you know, using some of the most advanced technology on the planet for the important things), and the AI picked Vanderbilt to win in yet another upset.
While last week's game should not be considered anything close to an upset, this week's is much more evenly matched, on paper.
These two teams have displayed two of the better defenses in the SEC this year, with South Carolina holding opponents to only 304.7 total yards per game on 197.6 passing and 107.1 rushing.
On the other side, the Commodores have held opponents to only 337.6 total yards per game on 225.8 passing and 111.8 rushing.
Many have asked if Vandy will be able to stop the Gamecocks' potent rushing attack on Saturday, as South Carolina has run for 176.5 yards per game, but if the above stats are any indication, both teams will have a hard time getting anything going on offense.
This game could come down to the winner being the team that wins the turnover battle, as field position looks to come at a premium Saturday, and we may witness another low-scoring affair like the one that was had with the Auburn Tigers in Week 10.