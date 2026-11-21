Vanderbilt football heads to Gainesville Saturday with its bowl eligibility on the line, can it stay alive with its back against the wall?

Clark Lea’s team has its back against the wall with a 4-6 record, but believes there’s a path to victory Saturday in The Swamp. If it wins, it can still go to a bowl game if it beats Tennessee in Nashville. If it loses, it’s unlikely to make one.

Here’s our precautions in regard to whether Vanderbilt can keep its hopes alive on Saturday.

Mikey Andersen: Florida: 24 Vanderbilt: 10

It’s almost basketball season in the music city, and it should be the mentality of the Vanderbilt football team to close this season out the best they can but start looking at future changes. It’s going to be tough on the ground against Florida, and Vandy will have to keep generating pressure in man-coverage looks if they hope to stop the gators offense. But really, this game should be used as another case study for what coaching staff changes need to be made next year, and if any players prove they deserve to start next fall when Vanderbilt gets a clean slate.

Graham Baakko: Florida: 23, Vanderbilt: 13

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Florida is maybe the most unpredictable team in the SEC. One week, the Gators are beating Texas on the road, the next week they’re losing to Oklahoma and South Carolina at home. For all we know, this could be a close game Vanderbilt gives itself a chance to win. But what has been consistent all season is Vanderbilt’s performance. It wouldn’t be a surprise to me if Vanderbilt keeps this close early in the third quarter. But as it has with almost every conference game this season, Florida pulls away by multiple scores late third quarter and wins by double digits.

Dylan Tovitz: Florida: 34, Vanderbilt: 16

As Graham pointed out, Florida is as volatile as they come, but I don’t see Vanderbilt keeping this one close in a hostile road environment. The Commodores’ defense had its moments last week, but the Gators can score in bunches, and Tim Beck’s offense has yet to show it can keep pace with that kind of output. A road upset isn’t out of the question, but Florida pulling away comfortably feels like the most likely outcome.

Joey Dwyer: Florida: 27, Vanderbilt: 10

There’s a path to a Vanderbilt win here, but it would require this team to do things that it hasn’t done all season. Betting on that in Vanderbilt’s 11th game of the season feels ill advised. Florida has been inconsistent at home this season, but it’s better than Vanderbilt and will have some sort of advantage as a result of a big crowd at the Swamp.

It’s possible, but a Vanderbilt win doesn’t look likely.

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