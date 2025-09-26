Steve Gregory, Vanderbilt Defense Flourishing Under the Radar
Vanderbilt football has continued to be in the headlines of college football with a 4-0 start to the 2025 season. But when it is a topic of conversation, it is normally about guys like quarterback Diego Pavia or tight end Eli Stowers. While Vanderbilt’s offense has deserved to be in the national conversation, it is the Commodores’ defense that has performed just as good.
Through four games, Vanderbilt’s defense has allowed just 12.7 points per game, 19th in the nation, ahead of teams like Alabama, Georgia and Michigan. The defense has worn teams down throughout games and looks better as the games go on.
The man behind a defensive unit that has seemingly gone under the radar so far this season is defensive coordinator Steve Gregory. Gregory coached the secondary and was the associate defensive coordinator last season before being promoted to the full-time coordinator role this season by head coach Clark Lea.
Lea believes that ultimately, the defensive success Vanderbilt has had thus far goes back to Gregory’s knowledge of the game and how he sees the game from the sideline.
“Steve's been great. Very smart football mind and has, I think, a really good feel for the game as a play caller,” Lea said. “Coach Gregory has a really nice way about him. I’m really pleased and happy for him and the success they've had at this point.”
One area in which Gregory’s defense has been so dangerous this season is pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Whether it is moving a quarterback off his spot or getting home, the Commodores have consistently forced opponents into difficult offensive situations.
Vanderbilt ranks 18th in the country in tackles for loss with 31 and tied for 25th in college football in team sacks with 11.0, meaning the defensive line and the defense as a whole has consistently been getting in opponents’ backfields at a good rate.
On third down, has allowed opponents to convert on just 19 of 55 third down attempts. Six of those 19 third down conversions occurred in the first half against Virginia Tech on Sept. 6. In the other seven halves of football Vanderbilt has played, it has allowed fewer than two third down conversions per half.
“I think what we've settled into is a team that is opportunistic on the ball, which obviously takes points off the board every time you can create a turnover. When we play well on third down, we're a really hard team to beat,” Lea said. “The players are bought in. That group wants to be an elite defense.”
But there is still one aspect of the defense Clark wants his defense to do a better job of doing: starting the right way. Vanderbilt has allowed opponents like Virginia Tech and South Carolina to move the ball down the field with ease in the early stages of the game.
“We need to play better earlier in the game. I think we need to look at some of our preparation processes. What is it about those first couple drives that we seem to be on our heels a little bit? That's just to have a point of criticism that's a focus and that's something we need to do better,” Lea said. “We want to be a shutdown unit. And at times we've been that, and at times we haven't. Finding that consistency will be the thing that will separate us in time.”