GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt football had its chances to beat Florida in Gainesville, but it couldn't quite make enough plays down the stretch to seal the deal.

As a result, Vanderbilt moves to 4-7 on the season and will not reach postseason play. Vanderbilt hasn't won in The Swamp since 2013.

Here's a few takeaways from its Saturday performance.

Vanderbilt had Florida on the ropes, but couldn’t finish the job

Florida Kanye Clark (20) blocks Vanderbilt Jared Curtis (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What could’ve been for this Vanderbilt football team.

Maybe it would’ve upset No. 24 Florida had Junior Sherrill caught Jared Curtis’ pass that hit both of his hands on 3rd and 21. Maybe it wouldn’t have needed that if MK Young went down for a short gain and didn’t fumble, leading to a Florida touchdown. Things could’ve been different if Florida quarterback Aaron Philo’s miss had hit the ground rather than bouncing off of Florida receiver Micah Mays’ hands and finding Florida receiver Eric Singleton for a 37-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

What if Curtis’ helmet hadn’t popped off and disqualified him from securing the first down that he would’ve otherwise gained? What if he didn’t fumble and subsequently suffer a wrist injury in the fourth quarter. What if Vanderbilt turned a field goal or two into a touchdown?

It just couldn’t finish the job.

What if Vanderbilt ran the ball like that all season?

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) gestures with Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Orion Irving (58) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Vanderbilt even attempted a pass on Saturday, it had more rushing yards than Florida gave up a week ago against Kentucky. It had already run 12 times for 76 yards.

Vanderbilt didn’t slow down much the rest of the way, either. It ran for 178 yards on the day while generating 4.7 yards per carry. Sedrick Alexander went for a season-high 129 yards on 8.6. yards per carry.

In the situation Vanderbilt’s in now, it’s easy to wonder what could’ve been for this program in 2026 if it could consistently establish itself on the ground like it did Saturday.

Jared Curtis has clearly developed

Vanderbilt Jared Curtis (2) throws against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday, Curtis looked like a quarterback that would be drafted if he left school right now. The great news for Vanderbilt is that he can’t declare for the draft for another two seasons.

Curtis was dealing Saturday. He got to show off his arm talent on a number of throws that most power-five quarterbacks can’t make. He found Junior Sherrill for a 75-yard touchdown. He escaped the pocket. Perhaps most notably, he showed that he’s developing.

On Curtis’ touchdown pass to Sedrick Alexander, he got past his first read to find Alexander for a score. Curtis also didn’t make as many mistakes or bad reads as he’s made in previous games. Lea declared that Saturday was Curtis’ best performance in a Vanderbilt uniform thus far.

Curtis makes history

Jared Curtis set the record for passing yards in a season by a Vanderbilt freshman in the first half of Saturday's game.



More @VandyOnSI: https://t.co/KcwDnBilHz — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) November 21, 2026

The flow of the game changed when Curtis’ helmet popped off

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Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws the ball under pressure from Florida Gators edge rusher Jayden Woods (0) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis had a first down on Vanderbilt’s fourth and one attempt in its own territory, but he wasn’t given credit for crossing the line to gain because his helmet came off before he secured the first down.

Say what you will about the rule and the application of it, but it changed the game for this Vanderbilt team. Had Curtis gotten the first down, Vanderbilt would’ve had a chance to drive for points. At the very least, it wouldn’t have been in a position to give Florida a short field.

From there, Florida scored a touchdown and followed with a field goal that gave it an advantage the rest of the way.

The story now is Curtis’ health

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) hands the ball to Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) during the first half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis left the game after falling on his wrist and went into the medical tent, but he came back out to finish the game. Although, he was clearly conscious of not getting his wrist hit when he was in the game after the injury.

The question now is whether Curtis was carried by adrenaline or if he’s actually healthy enough to finish the season next week against Tennessee. Lea appears to believe that he'll be able to.

Didn’t look like good injury news for Clinton Azubuike, but it is

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike (51) is carted from the field after an injury during the first half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Azubuike was driven off the field by a Florida staffer after getting tied up with Vanderbilt running back MK Young and was greeted by most of Vanderbilt’s players before he was taken to the locker room.

Vanderbilt has turned to Azubuike to be one of its most reliable pieces on the offensive line since it opened the season. Azubuike has played 647 snaps for Vanderbilt this season and has at least 50 snaps in every game this season, besides Saturday. He played 18 snaps before leaving with injury.

The good news, though, is that Clark Lea says this isn’t a severe injury and that Azubuike could play against Tennessee.

This may have been the difference in the game

It made CJ Heard cringe when it was brought up in the postgame press conference.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo missed a receiver, but it bounced off his hands and fell into Eric Singleton’s hands for a 37-yard reception. Florida went on to score as a result of that play. As Heard said, it felt like Vanderbilt played better defensively than the numbers indicated. That was a microcosm of that.

In any case, Florida had more swing plays go its way than Vanderbilt did and Vanderbilt has a loss to its name as a result.

Vanderbilt isn’t going to a bowl game, which is emotional for it

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea walks on the field after the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lea opened his press conference by addressing Vanderbilt’s lack of bowl eligibility and each of the three Vanderbilt players that spoke appeared to be visibly distraught as a result of it.

Vanderbilt got a taste of bowl eligibility for the last two seasons, but its fate is sealed. Now, it’s left to sit and reconcile the way this once-promising season went.

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