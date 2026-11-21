Takeaways From Vanderbilt Football's 34-27 Loss To Florida
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GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt football had its chances to beat Florida in Gainesville, but it couldn't quite make enough plays down the stretch to seal the deal.
As a result, Vanderbilt moves to 4-7 on the season and will not reach postseason play. Vanderbilt hasn't won in The Swamp since 2013.
Here's a few takeaways from its Saturday performance.
Vanderbilt had Florida on the ropes, but couldn’t finish the job
What could’ve been for this Vanderbilt football team.
Maybe it would’ve upset No. 24 Florida had Junior Sherrill caught Jared Curtis’ pass that hit both of his hands on 3rd and 21. Maybe it wouldn’t have needed that if MK Young went down for a short gain and didn’t fumble, leading to a Florida touchdown. Things could’ve been different if Florida quarterback Aaron Philo’s miss had hit the ground rather than bouncing off of Florida receiver Micah Mays’ hands and finding Florida receiver Eric Singleton for a 37-yard gain in the fourth quarter.
What if Curtis’ helmet hadn’t popped off and disqualified him from securing the first down that he would’ve otherwise gained? What if he didn’t fumble and subsequently suffer a wrist injury in the fourth quarter. What if Vanderbilt turned a field goal or two into a touchdown?
It just couldn’t finish the job.
What if Vanderbilt ran the ball like that all season?
Before Vanderbilt even attempted a pass on Saturday, it had more rushing yards than Florida gave up a week ago against Kentucky. It had already run 12 times for 76 yards.
Vanderbilt didn’t slow down much the rest of the way, either. It ran for 178 yards on the day while generating 4.7 yards per carry. Sedrick Alexander went for a season-high 129 yards on 8.6. yards per carry.
In the situation Vanderbilt’s in now, it’s easy to wonder what could’ve been for this program in 2026 if it could consistently establish itself on the ground like it did Saturday.
Jared Curtis has clearly developed
Saturday, Curtis looked like a quarterback that would be drafted if he left school right now. The great news for Vanderbilt is that he can’t declare for the draft for another two seasons.
Curtis was dealing Saturday. He got to show off his arm talent on a number of throws that most power-five quarterbacks can’t make. He found Junior Sherrill for a 75-yard touchdown. He escaped the pocket. Perhaps most notably, he showed that he’s developing.
On Curtis’ touchdown pass to Sedrick Alexander, he got past his first read to find Alexander for a score. Curtis also didn’t make as many mistakes or bad reads as he’s made in previous games. Lea declared that Saturday was Curtis’ best performance in a Vanderbilt uniform thus far.
Curtis makes history
The flow of the game changed when Curtis’ helmet popped off
Curtis had a first down on Vanderbilt’s fourth and one attempt in its own territory, but he wasn’t given credit for crossing the line to gain because his helmet came off before he secured the first down.
Say what you will about the rule and the application of it, but it changed the game for this Vanderbilt team. Had Curtis gotten the first down, Vanderbilt would’ve had a chance to drive for points. At the very least, it wouldn’t have been in a position to give Florida a short field.
From there, Florida scored a touchdown and followed with a field goal that gave it an advantage the rest of the way.
The story now is Curtis’ health
Curtis left the game after falling on his wrist and went into the medical tent, but he came back out to finish the game. Although, he was clearly conscious of not getting his wrist hit when he was in the game after the injury.
The question now is whether Curtis was carried by adrenaline or if he’s actually healthy enough to finish the season next week against Tennessee. Lea appears to believe that he'll be able to.
Didn’t look like good injury news for Clinton Azubuike, but it is
Azubuike was driven off the field by a Florida staffer after getting tied up with Vanderbilt running back MK Young and was greeted by most of Vanderbilt’s players before he was taken to the locker room.
Vanderbilt has turned to Azubuike to be one of its most reliable pieces on the offensive line since it opened the season. Azubuike has played 647 snaps for Vanderbilt this season and has at least 50 snaps in every game this season, besides Saturday. He played 18 snaps before leaving with injury.
The good news, though, is that Clark Lea says this isn’t a severe injury and that Azubuike could play against Tennessee.
This may have been the difference in the game
It made CJ Heard cringe when it was brought up in the postgame press conference.
Florida quarterback Aaron Philo missed a receiver, but it bounced off his hands and fell into Eric Singleton’s hands for a 37-yard reception. Florida went on to score as a result of that play. As Heard said, it felt like Vanderbilt played better defensively than the numbers indicated. That was a microcosm of that.
In any case, Florida had more swing plays go its way than Vanderbilt did and Vanderbilt has a loss to its name as a result.
Vanderbilt isn’t going to a bowl game, which is emotional for it
Lea opened his press conference by addressing Vanderbilt’s lack of bowl eligibility and each of the three Vanderbilt players that spoke appeared to be visibly distraught as a result of it.
Vanderbilt got a taste of bowl eligibility for the last two seasons, but its fate is sealed. Now, it’s left to sit and reconcile the way this once-promising season went.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy