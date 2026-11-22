GAINESVILLE, FL—What could’ve been for this Vanderbilt football team.

Maybe it would’ve upset No. 24 Florida had Junior Sherrill caught Jared Curtis’ pass that hit both of his hands on 3rd and 21. Maybe it wouldn’t have needed that if MK Young went down for a short gain and didn’t fumble, leading to a Florida touchdown. Things could’ve been different if Florida quarterback Aaron Philo’s miss had hit the ground rather than bouncing off of Florida receiver Micah Mays’ hands and finding Florida receiver Eric Singleton for a 37-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

What if Curtis’ helmet hadn’t popped off and disqualified him from securing the first down that he would’ve otherwise gained? What if he didn’t fumble and subsequently suffer a wrist injury in the fourth quarter. What if Vanderbilt turned a field goal or two into a touchdown?

Vanderbilt had Florida on the ropes all afternoon and controlled the game for long stretches, but it couldn’t finish. It had its chances and put out its best performance of the season, but it couldn’t seal the deal.

“The thing about collegiate football, man, the margins are razor thin,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence said. “We’ve gotten so much closer.”

Yet, Spence admits that being closer isn’t enough. It’s one play here, another play there and another one that eventually breaks the camel’s back. That’s been the story of this talented, but disappointing Vanderbilt team.

As a result, it would take an extraordinary act for this Vanderbilt team to end its season in a bowl game like it has the past two seasons. This group thought it could do that, and frankly it should have, but its season will end in a way that it shouldn't have. This group should have been better. It should have been better coached. It should have won more than it has. It really shouldn't be missing a bowl game, but it is.

“I regret not being able to play in the postseason,” Lea said “I care a lot about that team and I’m sorry that we weren’t able to do enough today to move the season forward.”

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group, like it did Saturday, had its chances all season. Its schedule turned out to be easier than expected, but this group just didn’t do enough to get to six regular-season wins. It had enough on its roster to do it, but it wasn’t good enough when it needed to be. It couldn’t make the timely play and shot itself in the foot too often against Auburn. It had its worst against Arkansas in a game it was favored in. Saturday, it had Florida right where it wanted it but couldn’t finish the job.

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As a result, it knows for certain that its season is over next Saturday night when it faces Tennessee at FirstBank Stadium. This program has tasted what a bowl game–and a bowl win to send its seniors out–can feel like, but it won’t get it.

This group got better, but not fast enough. Its coaches figured out what made it tick, but it took them until the bye week. General Manager Barton Simmons missed on too many portal evaluations. This Vanderbilt team still hasn’t figured out how to win like it knew how to a year ago. It still finds a way to lose even when it has a team on the ropes. It still looks like a team whose biggest problem isn’t its lack of an experienced quarterback--and that may be the most damning indictment on it.

As a result, Lea had to spend the first few minutes of his Saturday press conference unpacking what falling short of the postseason means for a program that was a College Football Playoff contender a year ago. Lea describes missing a bowl game as both emotional in that he’ll have to say goodbye to a few players with expiring eligibility sooner and frustrating because he knows this group could’ve embraced a different fate.

Spence appeared to be fighting back emotions for all of his three-plus minute press conference. Lea seemingly was when he brought up the fact that his seniors won’t get on the field more than one more time in a Vanderbilt uniform. CJ Heard could only take solace in the fact that this group’s locker room hasn’t eroded and will enjoy its last week together. Sedrick Alexander, he had to pause for a second.

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators cornerback Ben Hanks III (12) looks to tackle during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I try not to get emotional up here,” Alexander–who had a season-high 129 rushing yards, but didn’t seem to care when he hit the podium–said. “It hurts. It hurts a lot.”

In that answer, Alexander said four times that not extending this season hurts. He also admitted shortly thereafter that it hurts more because he’s gotten a taste of what being on bowl teams feels like and thought this could be one.

This Vanderbilt team demonstrated Saturday that the next great Vanderbilt football season may not be far off and that a number of its current players could be a part of that team, but this group thought it was capable of being that team. Now, it’s left to come to terms with the idea that it isn’t. This group fought the narrative that this would be a foundational year all offseason, but it ended up being one.

Vanderbilt football has beaten Vanderbilt football one too many times for it to go to a bowl game, to paraphrase Young’s thoughts from a week ago. As a result, it’s got seven days before it has to say goodbye.

“They’re just guys that I don’t want my time to be over with,” Lea said, “That’s the emotional part of it. My frustration is that we have a good enough team to win these games and I want them to experience that feeling and I want to experience it too, honestly. But we didn’t do enough today and we know where the year ends.”

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