This Vanderbilt Commodores Unit Is Among Most Improved in College Football
The Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the pleasant surprises in college football throughout the 2024 season.
Already bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 season, they have a chance to climb into the top five in program history for wins in a single season. It has been an impressive campaign for Clark Lea’s group, as they received a ranking for the first time since 2013 as well.
There has been a lot of contributing factors to the team finding this level of success on the gridiron. A lot of credit has been given to quarterback Diego Pavia, and rightfully so.
The transfer from the New Mexico State Aggies has taken the college football world by storm with his dual-threat skills. Completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,843 yards and 15 touchdowns, with only three interceptions, he has added 628 yards on the ground with five more scores.
Having an offense that can score has certainly helped the Commodores this season, but that hasn’t been where their biggest turnaround has come.
Earning that superlative is the defense.
In fact, the improvement that Vanderbilt has made on that side of the ball is among the most impressive in college football this year. As shared by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the Commodores defense is among the most improved units in the sport.
“But Vanderbilt's biggest gains have taken place with coach Clark Lea's signature unit, the defense, which has stifled the run and locked up in the red zone, where opponents have scored touchdowns on only 57.6% of their opportunities.”
A focus for Lea this season has been limiting big plays. While Vanderbilt games can be a roller coaster ride given how many impactful plays are made, the team has done a wonderful job of preventing knockout blows from their opponents.
“Vanderbilt has allowed only 18 runs of 15 yards or longer. Before some struggles last week against South Carolina, the Commodores had surrendered only six plays of 35 yards or longer (five in two games). The defense has individual standouts in linebackers Bryan Longwell and Nick Rinaldi, and edge Miles Capers, but its strength is the collective group,” Rittenberg added.
In his first three seasons at the helm, the Commodores won only nine games. They have a chance to match that total this season and the defense has been, and will continue to be, a big reason why.
They will certainly be tested with games against the Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers to close out the regular season before playing their bowl game a few weeks later.