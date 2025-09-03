Vanderbilt Commodores

Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt Vs. Virginia Tech

Vanderbilt football travels to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg this weekend with plenty on the line at Lane Stadium.

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) points out the defense against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nashville---Vanderbilt football opens its power-five slate on Saturday against Virginia Tech in a familiar role as an underdog.

The Commodores have a chance to turn the tide with a win on Saturday as it travels up the road, though. Time for it to prove it.

Here's three thoughts on the matchup it has this weekend.

Here’s a potential turning point in Vanderbilt’s season

Junior Sherrill
Vanderbilt did what it was supposed to do on Saturday against Charleston Southern, but it really wasn’t tested all that much as a 36.5-point favorite. 

The days of Vanderbilt running a team off the field are likely over, at least for now. This Virginia Tech team is too experienced, talented and physical for that. Vanderbilt will have to earn this. 

If it does, it’s got a chance to use Saturday as a springboard to a successful season and all the aspirations that it has ahead of it. If it doesn’t, there may start to be some external doubt that this group can fulfill its College Football Playoff aspirations. 

It’s difficult to win in Blacksburg, but it’s also difficult to do the things that Vanderbilt is setting out to do. Here’s a chance for Vanderbilt to get on the track to do it. 

Vanderbilt’s defensive line may have an advantage, that would be a heck of a story

Issa Ouattara
Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara (5) comes up with an Alabama fumble in the second half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Virginia Tech’s offensive line struggled at times–particularly in pass protection–against South Carolina while Vanderbilt's defensive line gets Issa Ouattara back and appears to have improved depth there. 

Here’s Vanderbilt’s opportunity to prove that it’s tangibly better up front than it was this time last year. Here’s its opportunity to prove that it can hold up physically. 

If Vanderbilt gets pushed around a bit up front, that could indicate that it’s still not done quite enough up front to make a deep run into December and January. Time to see what it’s got.

Vanderbilt's offense appears to have the advantage on the perimeter

Diego Pavia
Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) and running back Sedrick Alexander (28) celebrate the win against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the last year has taught us anything, this Vanderbilt team has the advantage in quarterback play over Virginia Tech. Kyron Drones is the "complete package," as Clark Lea says, and looks the part physically. Even on the road it appears that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the better option, though.

Pavia will have to prove it all over again on Saturday, but it appears as if he's the better decision maker and leader of an offense than Drones is. It also appears as if he may not have to will Vanderbilt into a victory like he did this time last year.

The Vanderbilt quarterback will have to be sharp if Vanderbilt's going to find a way to win, but if Vanderbilt's week one win over Charleston Southern is any indication, his options on the perimeter will give him a boost.

Vanderbilt appears to have more of an opportunity to capitalize on quick hitters and take pressure off of Pavia--as well as its offensive line--as a result of its improved speed and quickness as a wide receiver room.

Perhaps it could be time for Tre Richardson or Martel Hight to do their thing in the open field, particularly with Junior Sherrill's injury.

