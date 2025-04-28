Two Vanderbilt Commodores Sign UDFA Agreements With NFL Teams
The 2024 Vanderbilt Commodores football season produced its best season in a dozen years by going 7-6, knocking off No. 1 Alabama and winning the Birmingham Bowl. It's only right that the Commodores' best year results in extra attention on the Vanderbilt roster.
The Commodores had their first draft pick in three years in Julian Ashby and now two more Vanderbilt players have received NFL opportunities.
Starting guard Steven Losoya is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Losoya will join the NFC South team and try to make its roster when fall camp begins at the end of July. He started all 13 games for the Commodores this season, four at center and the rest at guard. Losoya spent three seasons at MTSU to open his college career before transferring to Mississippi State for two seasons and ultimately finishing up with the Commodores in 2024.
Wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons. Skinner hauled in 29 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games and made 12 starts on the year. He spent his whole career with the Commodores and leaves with 66 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns in 41 games played.
Organizations will hold OTAs and mandatory minicamps in May and June before opening up fall camp in late July for the season. The rosters are allowed to hold 90 players but must cut down to 53 by August 27, meaning these Commodores have limited time to impress their new organizations.