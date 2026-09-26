Vanderbilt at Auburn: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates and Analysis

AUBURN, Ala. — Let the nine-game conference gauntlet begin.

Vanderbilt football begins its SEC slate with a road game at Auburn, looking for its third consecutive win over the Tigers.

Two years ago, Vanderbilt went to Auburn and left with a win that clinched bowl eligibility for the Commodores. Last season, the Commodores beat the Tigers in an overtime thriller. A lot has changed since then, though.

For Vanderbilt, it is in a brand new era with five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis at the helm of the offense. Curtis made his first collegiate start a week in a miraculous win over NC State. Despite Curtis throwing an interception in the final minute of the game, he still led Vanderbilt back into the game after his team was down 24-7.

This weekend is Curtis’ first road start as a college quarterback. Even though he is a young quarterback, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has concern on how Curtis handles the environment this weekend.

“He signed up for these road challenges,” Lea said. “But I trust him. I trust him. I trust his instincts.”

In Auburn’s case, it has a new head coach this season with Alex Golesh coming over from South Florida. It has been a little bit of a shaky 2-1 start in his first three games as the Tigers new coach.

Auburn snuck past Baylor in a neutral site game on opening week one before beating Southern Miss the next week. But Auburn enters Saturday looking to bounce back. Last week, it lost to Florida 44-39 on its own field.

The pressure is on Auburn to defend home field, especially as heavy home favorites. Vanderbilt is embracing the underdog role in this matchup, but its standard and expectation is to win this game. The Commodores realize they have not played up to their standard thus far, but they are hoping to change that Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt and Auburn are scheduled to kickoff at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

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– Clark Lea announced Thursday that Vanderbilt’s No. 1 tight end Cole Spence is trending toward being a “game-time decision” after initially being listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.

Clark Lea continued his positive attitude toward the possibility of Cole Spence playing Saturday.



He’s questionable for now, but Lea said things are aiming toward a “game time decision” if progress continues the way it is.



More: @VandyOnSI https://t.co/7AS8QNH73p — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) September 24, 2026

– Vanderbilt will be without cornerback Jaylin Lackey and linebacker Jamison Curtis with soft tissue injuries and defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson to an injury as well. As Lea said last week, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant is out for the season with an ACL injury

Vanderbilt at Auburn Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (3-0) vs. Auburn (2-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 3:15 p.m. CT

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Vanderbilt leads Auburn 23-22-1 all-time.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt pulled off a last-second miracle against NC State to complete a 17-point comeback and a 35-31 win.

Last time out, Delaware: Auburn lost its SEC opener at home against Florida 44-39.

Weather: The weather is starting to cool off as the official start to fall began earlier this week. The forecast shows a sunny day in Auburn with a kickoff temperature of 80 degrees before dropping into the mid 70s by the end of the game.

Betting Odds for Vanderbilt at Auburn

Spread: Auburn -9.5 points

Over/Under: 54.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Vanderbilt at Auburn

In the final play of Vanderbilt’s win over NC State, the play call was a field goal block and the personnel were the 11 guys Vanderbilt would send out on a routine field goal attempt. Vanderbilt EDGE Miles Capers helped produce the miracle that was. He gave the inside look of the play call and the huddle.

One of the important takeaways from Vanderbilt’s offense last week was the connection Jared Curtis and wide receiver Junior Sherrill had. The two have been putting in extra work post-practice since Curtis was named the starter. They could even become the best quarterback-receiver duo in the SEC.

In case you missed it, Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander is donating $280 to fighting ALS every time he scores a touchdown. The idea is to help honor former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, who has been diagnosed with ALS.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Blaze Berlowitz

RB: Sedrick Alexander, MK Young

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Ja'Cory Thomas, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Brycen Coleman, Cole Adams, Claiborne Richards

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Kayleb Barnett

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, CJ Williams

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Gunnar Givens or Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: Beau Johnson, Mitchell Smith

DEFENSE

EDGE: Brian Allen Jr., Edwin Kolenge, Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann, Talan Carter

Defensive Tackle: Glenn Seabrooks III, Jaylon Stone, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard or Jamison Curtis

STAR: Mason Lewis or Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Martel Hight, Jaylin Davies, Cobey Sellers

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Bishop Starling

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter, Davin Chandler

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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