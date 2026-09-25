For a minute there, it looked like the only real Vanderbilt positive coming from the NC State game was the connection from Jared Curtis to Junior Sherrill. Then the miracle moment of the year happened, and the duo’s elite plays got somewhat overshadowed.

But if Vanderbilt is going to have success this season, they are going to need this connection to become consistent. Sherrill is already showing that he can be, with improving statlines of four catches for 70 yards in game one, five for 94 in game two, and his season’s best six for 108 with two touchdowns in game three. It’s the type of productivity Sherrill expected when he started the season.

“I knew [the production] was gonna happen”, Sherrill told the media after the game, “Jared and I have been working since this summer for these moments.”

Sherrill stood out in fall camp. | Mark Zaleski, Imagn

There’s a level of confidence that the star receiver gives off when talking about their connection. It has to be a relief for Sherrill, no longer having to deal with conflicting play styles as debates fly about who should be the starting QB. That piece of mind may have played a part in Saturday’s performance, although he has still had success throughout the season.

Sherrill has thrived this year on creating separation at the line of scrimmage, giving him the ability to get open on both short and deep routes, like we saw on both touchdowns Saturday. Two scores both coming off of fade routes that Curtis was able to drop in perfectly.

“He checked the play to me [on the touchdown catch]”, Sherrill commented after the game, “We can signal the routes to each other, and make the plays that need to be made.”

"Against NC State, I saw somone who's really starting to grab hold of the playbook," Head Coach Clark Lea said to the media this week, "He understands he can get into a check with a reciever to open up big play opportunities."

Junior Sherrill leads Vanderbilt's wide receiver room. | Andrew Nelles, Imagn

So there’s a whole additional layer to the touchdowns. Not only were they made possible by elite receiver play and ball placement by his QB, but everyone in the huddle knew where the ball was going even before they lined up. That’s NFL-level chemistry between two future prospects, even though they are years apart in age. Sherrill commented on that as well, as questions swirl around the SEC-readiness of the young single caller.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth and maturity from [Jared]”, Sherrill told reporters, “There was a time in the game when he didn't have a signal from the sidelines. He just took over and said we're running this. It showed the confidence he has.”

Entering week 4, Curtis is gearing up for his second start of the season, and Sherrill sits at fourth overall in the SEC in receiving yards, with a higher average yards-per-catch than each of the three players ahead of him. Who knows what Sherrill’s stats would be at if Curtis started every game thus far, but regardless, his production to this point makes continued success seem very likely.

For now, both players will continue to work on their own development and the chemistry between them. They’ll continue to grow as a vital combination for Vanderbilt’s future success, and a dangerous duo for their future opponents.

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