Vanderbilt Athletics Have Successful Weekend: The Anchor

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) celebrates a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) celebrates a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
This weekend went well for Vanderbilt sports.

It started Friday night where Vanderbilt soccer opened up SEC play. The Commodores tied LSU 0-0 to start conference play. It was the third consecutive shutout that Vanderbilt posted and the sixth time it posted a clean sheet defensively. Vanderbilt had a slight edge in possession, having the ball for 51 percent of the game while outshooting the Tigers 15-9.

Vanderbilt had eight shots on goal compared to three from LSU. Maci Teater and Courtney Jones both recorded multiple shots on net while four others had one shot on goal as well. 

Goalie Sara Wojdelko ended up putting up her third consecutive shutout and her fourth shutout of the season. A failed corner kick as time expired was what kept the game at a scoreless game.

Vanderbilt plays on the road at No. 9 Arkansas Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+.

Saturday night, Vanderbilt came away with a 31-7 upset win over No. 11 South Carolina. The Commodores and Gamecocks played each other tough for the first half as Vanderbilt carried a 14-7 lead over South Carolina going into halftime.

After half, it was all Vanderbilt for the second straight game. The Commodores dropped 17 more unanswered points in the second half while forcing four turnovers. It was the first time since October 2022 against Missouri that Vanderbilt forced at least three or more turnmovers in a game.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers left the game in the second quarter, which brought in backup quarterback Luke Doty. Doty finished with 148 yards and an interception on 18-for-27 passing in the game.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia did it all between passing, running and blocking. Pavia threw for 177 and two touchdowns and an interception and also ran for 24 more yards. The Commodores started conference play off right with the win and ended a 16-game losing streak against South Carolina.

Monday's Commodores Schedule

There are no games scheduled today.

This weekend’s Commodores Results

Soccer: Vanderbilt 0, LSU 0.

Volleyball: UC Santa Barbara d. Vanderbilt 25-17, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21

Football: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt volleyball dropped its third straight match over the weekend with a 3-1 loss to UC Santa Barbara. The Commodores put themselves in a whole by dropping the first two sets and just could not recover despite winning the third set.

Vanderbilt will look to get in the win column against Western Kentucky on the road in its next match on Tuesday.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[After leading Vanderbilt’s 101-86 victory over No. 1 Kentucky]: “This game ranks right up there, this and we beat UNLV (in the 1991 Final Four). This is so special because they are the No. 1-ranked team and they are so well-coached. It feels really good.”

Duke transfer Billy McCaffrey

