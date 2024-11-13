Vanderbilt Commodores Fall in Recent Conference Power Rankings Following Loss
After a disappointing loss this past Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores' magical run to a potential College Football Playoff bid has come to an end.
The team lost in disappointing fashion, 28-7, to the South Carolina Gamecocks after being outplayed in all three phases in a rainy SEC showdown.
This week, Saturday Down South released its latest SEC power rankings following Week 11 of the college football season, and by no surprise, the Commodores fell a few spots. Vanderbilt found a way to just hold on to the top 10, as they were ranked tenth in the most recent ranking, being passed by both South Carolina and the Missouri Tigers.
“The Commodores came crashing back to earth a little bit this week, falling by 3 touchdowns to South Carolina at home,” writes Adam Spencer of SDS. “Fortunately, Vanderbilt has its second bye week of the season to regroup after that blowout loss. We’ll see if the Commodores can pull off an upset win over LSU or Tennessee to close out the regular season.”
Although the loss this weekend stung, it's a friendly reminder that this program has had it much worse. And only a year ago was that the case. Vanderbilt entered this season coming off a 2-10 season, including going winless in all eight conference matchups on the year. Instead, thanks to a few impactful transfers, such as star quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers, the team is only one victory away from securing their first winning season since 2013.
Does the team still have some magic left in the tank on this unexpectedly successful season?
After upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the season, when the team was ranked first in the nation, and defeating the Auburn Tigers for the first time ever at Jordan-Hare Stadium, anything seemed possible.
As the Commodores sit on an open week following the loss to South Carolina, they will prepare for two tough matchups to end their regular season. First, they will head to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. Following the release of the second college football playoff rankings on Tuesday, the Tigers sit 22nd in the country. They will be fighting to stay alive for a potential spot in the 12-team tournament.
They will then finish their season in Nashville against the currently seventh-ranked Tennesee Volunteers. They have not won this game since 2018, and the last time it was on the Commodores' home turf, they were embarrassed 56-0 in 2022.
It’s safe to say that although they already clinched a bowl game, they have plenty to still play for, even if it’s just to spoil one of their rivals' chances at receiving a bid to battle for the national championship.