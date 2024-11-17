Vanderbilt Commodores Receive Consideration for Spot in AP Poll
The last time the Vanderbilt Commodores were on the field was Week 11 against the red-hot South Carolina Gamecocks.
After picking up a hard-fought victory over the Auburn Tigers to become bowl-eligible the previous week, the Commodores were beaten handily by the Gamecocks, 28-7.
South Carolina stayed hot, defeating the Missouri Tigers, 34-30, to continue their surge up the AP Poll.
Vanderbilt didn’t play this week, as they were on a bye, but they remained on the radar of AP Poll voters.
While they didn’t earn a ranking in the most recent update, they did get four votes to be in the Top 25.
It would have been the third time this season they had a number next to their name, as the Commodores were No. 25 on Oct. 20 and No. 24 on Nov. 3.
Four programs that were unranked last week were able to move into the top 25; the Arizona State Sun Devils, Iowa State Cyclones, UNLV Rebels and Illinois Fighting Illini.
The BYU Cougars, who were defeated by Kansas Jayhawks for their first loss of the season, had the largest drop of the week, falling seven spots. The Washington State Cougars, who barely held on at No. 25, had the second biggest drop, falling six spots.
Vanderbilt will certainly have an opportunity to crack the AP Poll again before the campaign is over. Their game this week will be on the road against the LSU Tigers.
LSU is reeling, riding a three-game losing streak that has tanked their season, but a victory on the road in Death Valley at Tiger Stadium is impressive nonetheless.
After that, the Commodores will have a chance to really shake up the SEC and College Football Playoff picture when they host the 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers who are coming off a loss on the road to the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent game.
With a chance to make 2024 one of the most winningest campaigns in program history, Vanderbilt will be motivated to close out the regular season strongly before participating in a bowl game.