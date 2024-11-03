Vanderbilt Commodores Ride Auburn Victory Back into National Rankings
Two weeks ago Vanderbilt’s three-game winning streak helped the Commodores slide into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25.
On Saturday, the Commodores completed an SEC sweep of the state of Alabama, beating the Auburn Tigers on the road.
So what did that victory mean to the Commodores in the AP Top 25? Well, Vandy received a No. 24 ranking in this week’s poll, thanks in part to its second win over an Alabama-based SEC team.
The victory not only paved their way back to the AP Top 25, it gave the Commodores (6-3, 3-2 in SEC) bowl eligibility. Vanderbilt last played in a bowl game in 2018 under then-coach Derek Mason, as the Commodores lost to Baylor in the Texas Bowl.
Vanderbilt didn’t get into the Top 25 after their massive 40-35 home upset of Alabama on Oct. 5. The Commodores did receive 26 votes. It actually took two more weeks and two more victories — a follow-up SEC win over Kentucky in Lexington and a non-conference victory over Ball State — for the Commodores to finally secure a top 25 ranking this season.
At the time, it was Vandy’s first national ranking in-season since 2008. The Commodores are now hoping to end the season ranked for the first time since they were No. 24 at the end of the 2013 season, which wrapped up with a win in the Compass Bowl.
Vandy lost the Top 25 ranking last week after a 27-24 home loss to then-No. 5 Texas. But the Commodores still received 41 votes and they were the team with the most votes outside the poll. So a win over Auburn, a 17-7 victory on the road, was sure to catch some voters’ attention.
With a bowl bid secure, the Commodores can spend the remainder of the season exerting undue influence on the SEC race. After they host South Carolina on Saturday, the Commodores get a week off. Then, Vanderbilt wraps up the season against two ranked SEC powers — at LSU on Nov. 23 and at home against in-state rival Tennessee on Nov. 30.
Vanderbilt AP Ranking By Week
Preseason/Week 1: Not ranked
Week 2 (Sept. 3): Receiving votes (8)
Week 3 (Sept. 9): RV (18)
Week 4 (Sept. 15): NR
Week 5 (Sept. 22): NR
Week 6 (Sept. 29): NR
Week 7 (Oct. 6): RV (26)
Week 8 (Oct. 13): RV (68)
Week 9 (Oct. 20): No. 25 (-)
Week 10 (Oct. 27): RV (41)
Week 11 (Nov. 3): No. 24 (-)